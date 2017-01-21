PREVIEW: Charlotte looks for redemption

49ers square up with ODU for the first time since conference tournament

The Charlotte women’s team looks to end their three-game road trip on a high note, facing off with the ODU Lady Monarchs. The 49ers enter the contest sitting 5-1 in conference while ODU has an even 3-3 conference record.

Last time out

Charlotte hasn’t seen action since last Saturday when they had a 78-61 victory over Southern Miss. For the seventh time in Cara Consuegra’s tenure with the program, all five starters reached double digits in the points column. The five starters also were responsible for all 78 points in the game.

This also marks the 15th time under Consuegra’s lead that at least five players have been in double figures in points. It is the third time that the bench has failed to score.

The 49ers shot a season high 58.8 percent overall against the Golden Eagles. Redshirt junior Nyilah Jamison-Myers set the program’s single-game record shooting a 91.7 field goal percentage after going 11-12 on the night.

Charlotte possesses the top-ranked offense in conference averaging 76.8 points a game.

Scouting report

The Lady Monarchs have also not seen action since last Saturday, and are also coming off of a win, defeating LA Tech 69-64. The Lady Techsters are the only conference team to deal the 49ers a loss so far this season.

After six conference games, ODU is second in the league shooting a 45.5 field goal percentage. They also rank third in the league from behind the arc, shooting 36.7 percent.

Two girls to look for on the ODU roster are Jennie Simms and Destinee Young.

Simms is currently second in the nation, scoring an average of 24.4 points per game. Young is a threat on both sides of the ball, averaging 10.5 points and 10.4 rebounds.

ODU leads with a 13-5 all-time series when facing off with the 49ers. The Lady Monarchs have claimed victory over Charlotte the last three times the teams have met, including knocking the Niners out of the conference tournament last season.

Tip off is at 4 p.m. in the Ted Constant Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball