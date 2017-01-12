PREVIEW: Charlotte 49ers open three game home stand against Louisiana Tech

After dropping two on the road, a look at the match-up in Halton tonight

After the Niners fell in a high scoring loss to Marshall (110-93) over winter break, they are back again in Halton Arena and are preparing to make a comeback against Louisiana Tech. The 49ers are up for a challenge as the Bulldogs lead Conference USA with a 2-1 record. Last season Charlotte just fell short of defeating Louisiana Tech, falling 93-90 in overtime. The game will be played in Halton Arena at 7 p.m. and will also be broadcasted on ESPN3.

Leading scorers

Last time out Anthony Vanhook recorded his career-high of 20 points against Marshall, it was also his seventh game in his college career scoring in the double figures. Sophomore Jon Davis has been a lead scorer for the 49ers so far in the season, averaging about 20 points per game. His 11 points in West Virginia marks his 13th double figure scoring game of the season. Andrien White is alongside Davis as a leading scorer with his 10th double scoring game on the season after his 14 points against Marshall.

Keys for Charlotte

The 49ers are going to have to keep up a strong pace on the court while taking on Louisiana Tech, as the Bulldogs just came off a one-point loss against UTSA. Turnovers are going to have to be minimized on the court if the 49ers want to keep the score close. Charlotte averages 16.2 turnovers per game. Charlotte has only out-rebounded one team this season in their match up against WKU — in order to be competitive against Louisiana Tech, the 49ers need be able to follow the shot and snag rebounds.

Scouting the Bulldogs

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are coming into the Halton Arena with a 10-6 record. They are fresh off a one-point loss to conference-foe UTSA 69-68. Prior to the UTSA loss, the Bulldogs were on a three-game winning streak, defeating UTEP, Southern Miss and LSU-Shreveport. A player that Charlotte needs to look out for is redshirt seior Erik McCree who averages 17.8 points per game. The 49ers also have another player to watch on the court, Jacobi Boykins from Florida who has had 13 steals in his past four games.

The fans are back to cheer on their 49ers men’s basketball team in Halton Arena at 7 p.m. to watch them take on the bulldogs, make sure to tune into ESPN3 for a live broadcast if you can’t make it to the game.

Category:Men's Basketball, Sports