Op-Ed: On Apathy and Social Media Politics
Don’t you just hate it when you’re scrolling through social media and you don’t see people arguing over politics?
That really grinds my gears, man. All I see is doltish clips of dogs behaving whimsically, maybe a cat mixed in every now and then. My timeline is littered with those bland, thoughtless videos of food production; labeled, rather boorishly, as “tasty”, or “yummy.” Mentions saturated by links of gauche articles compiling “facts” (read: opinions) into lists to a yawning effect.
I suppose the only politically-charged posts I see on social media is various memes undermining the legitimacy and credibility of the Vice-President of the United States.
But void are offerings of controversial and touchy subjects.
Where’s the fire?
Where’s the gumption?
Is everyone really that thin-skinned?
Delicate fairies, triggered snowflakes if you ask me.
I want scorched-earth warfare. I want that open-minded cousin from Portland and that intolerant Aunt from Dumpsville to rip into each other: he says she’s Caitlyn Jenner and she says he’s Bruce Jenner. I want entire posts the length of novels devoted to why Colin Kaepernick is a hero, or why he’s the devil. Abortion? Please, I am begging for digital dialogue. I implore you to explain to me, even after a free and fair democratic election, why he’s still ‘#notyourpresdient’. I gotta know your opinion of President Barack Obama. Gotta have it, can’t get enough of it.
I don’t merely want this, I need this.
Cursing and name-calling is not only allowed, it is encouraged.
Everyone is bush-league. Wine-and-cheese fans sitting on their hands during the game. I need passions flaring. Bigotry begetting tolerance, diversity inciting prejudice.
I want this agglomeration of opinioned content to reach such a peak that if you don’t post something cringe-worthy I will have no choice but to unfollow/unfriend you. I am fully prepared to lose as many friends as necessary in the process.
And believe me, my closest friends have threatened to unfollow me if I continued this pattern. They say that they’re above it all. That they’re too darling and nonchalant to give into the brutality of expressing political reservations; virtuous, even. They chastise my use of social media as an avenue to vocalize my thoughts. They do so much as call it a faux-paus.
Then, indifferent to irony, they’ll go on to share a life hack or invite me to candy crush. They’ll post selfies, post humblebrags, and start a poking war, but damned if they don’t share anything polarizing.
I much prefer the clashing of passionate opinions – irrelevant if I agree with them or not – than the agonizing monotony of pious trends and humdrum click bait.