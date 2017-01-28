Niners get redemption game with Rice, Saturday

The Charlotte 49ers (10-9, 4-4 C-USA) will get their redemption game against the Rice Owls (13-8, 3-5 C-USA) Saturday night at 7 p.m., looking to earn their fourth-straight win and leave the state of Texas 2-0, after falling to the Owls 70-89 just a few weeks ago.

In their first match-up back on Jan. 2, Rice used a 25-point game from Marcus Evans and also four other double-digit scorers to push by the 49ers in the second half, outscoring Charlotte 51-37 to close the game. The Niners were led by Jon Davis, who finished with 23 points, and freshman Quentin Jackson with 19 points, but were beaten by their inability to hang on to the ball, committing 14 turnovers that night in the Queen City.

As of lately, Charlotte has had multiple players step up and play big roles in their past three wins, including freshman Najee Garvin, who was just two rebounds shy of recording his first double-double against North Texas, scoring 11 points. Austin Ajukwa has continued to play well in the starting lineup for head coach Mark Price, earning his first double-double of the season against the Mean Green, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The 49ers will get their top rebounder back, Anthony Vanhook (6.4 rpg), and also their best three-point threat, Andrien White, after both were suspended after their involvement in an altercation against Old Dominion last week.

Charlotte’s latest defensive surge

After giving up two 100-point games this season, and losing plenty of close games due to defensive breakdowns in the second half, Charlotte has been locking down on defense as of late, giving up 70 points per game over their three-game winning streak.

Although that number on defense is not exactly eye-popping, the way that the 49ers have been scoring lately, averaging 80 points over the last three games, they don’t need much wiggle room to run away with a game.

The “Jon Davis Show”

Jon Davis is good. Really good. And there are plenty of stats to back that up. The sophomore from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been on fire as of late, including a career-high 35-point game against Old Dominion last week. Averaging 19.5 points per game, Davis is coming off of a bad shooting night (5-of-14) against North Texas, but still finished with 19 points, getting to the line 10 times and making nine of those shots.

Davis, who has scored in double digits in every game but one this season (9 points against Florida on 1/27/2016), is shooting over 50 percent from the field, 43.7 percent from downtown and also 80.5 percent from the charity stripe. Davis’ scoring has been contagious for the Niners as of late, and with the Owls giving up almost 75 points per game, look for Charlotte to have another big night on offense.

Scouting Rice

The Owls poured it on the Charlotte defense last time out, using five players in double digits to do so. Egor Koulechov, who had 18 points back on Jan. 2 against the 49ers, leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.9 points a game, while also bringing in a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game. Evans follows Koulechov in the scoring column, averaging 18.4 per game, with Marcus Jackson averaging 13.2 points per game.

The Owls score the ball extremely well from long range, shooting 40 percent, led by Koulechov who shoots over 50 percent from three-point land. With Charlotte being a rather deep team, the Owls are led by their three-headed monster; Evans, Koulechov and Jackson.

If the 49ers can limit those three to their season averages, and continue to create turnovers on defense, Charlotte has a chance to leave the state of Texas with two big wins in Conference USA play, while trying to stay over .500 on the season.

