Niners Defeat Monarchs, 86-75

Jennie Simms, the second best scorer in the nation, dropped 33 points, but it wasn’t enough as Charlotte used balanced scoring to outpace Old Dominion 86-75. Grace Hunter and Lefty Webster both scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Nyilah Jamison-Myers added 14 points and 10 boards to offset Simms’ scoring. In addition her 25 points, Webster added six assists and six steals, while Hunter dropped four dimes as well. Simms got no help on the night, as she was the only Monarch to reach double figures.

The Niners started things off well enough. They hit eight of their 20 first quarter field goal attempts, good for 40 percent. While they turned the ball over seven times, they scored 14 points in the paint while trying to pull away. They also grabbed 16 total rebounds to ODU’s 11 in the quarter. Their lead was seven, 15-8, towards the middle of the frame, and Charlotte’s guard combinations of Laia Raventos, Hunter and Webster’s aggressiveness led to a 19-13 lead after the first.

ODU was not to be denied, as the Monarchs went on a quick 7-0 run to begin the second frame. However, Charlotte soon responded with Hunter leading the charge. Hunter hit two three pointers in the period, and another one from Raventos gave Charlotte an advantage they’d never relinquish. During the frame, Charlotte had seven assists to ODU’s five and hit 7-13 field goals, but they were out-rebounded 10-7. The Monarchs also recovered five offensive boards and equaled the Niners in the paint. Charlotte held a 39-30 lead at intermission.

“Two things that really stuck out to me is ODU is the best rebounding team in the league, and we’re probably the worst,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said. “And we knew for us to have a chance to win this game, we had to be better than we had been. We still got out-rebounded by five, but if we get out-rebounded by double digits then we don’t win this game. So I’m really proud of our effort on the boards.”

ODU came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, as they went on another 7-0 run to start things off. However, Webster and Hunter grabbed the lead back by forcing the issue in the paint. Myers also got involved and increased their advantage to nine, 49-40. ODU clawed their way back by out-rebounding Charlotte 14-7 in the period, but timely three-point shooting gave Charlotte the advantage after the quarter, as they led 56-53.

The fourth quarter was the Lefty Webster show. The senior scored 17 second half points and hit all of her free throws. She, Hunter and Jamison-Myers led the Niners to a 30-point quarter in which they hit 8-14 field goals, hit 12-14 free throws and outscored the Monarchs in the paint 12-10. They also assisted on seven baskets while holding ODU to only two, and the home team had to foul in order to keep Charlotte from using too much clock. The result was a 86-75 win that gave Charlotte its conference record to 6-1.

When asked about the atmosphere of the game, Consuegra noted the Charlotte support in the stands.

“We have three players on our team from this area, we signed a fourth player… we love recruiting up here, and we knew we’d have a big turnout. It was extra special this year, being Lefty’s senior year. She’s meant so much to our program, and we wanted to send her out with a win.”

Charlotte finally returns home to take on North Texas on January 26. The game will tip off at 7pm and will be followed by a matchup with Rice on ESPN3 on Saturday, January 28.

