Niner fall in high-scoring battle

Charlotte unable to stop Marshall, fall 110-93

Anthony Vanhook led the team in scoring with a career-high 20 points, but it was not enough to push Charlotte over Marshall, losing 110-93 at the Cam Henderson Center in West Virginia on Saturday night.

After the loss, the Niners dropped to 7-8 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA while Marshall improved to 11-6 and remain undefeated in conference play with a 4-0 record.

Vanhook’s career-high game of 20 points was complimented with nine rebounds — nearly a double double. This marks the senior’s seventh game this season scoring in double figures.

Charlotte’s backcourt was impressive with contributions from Andrien White, who scored 14 points, and Austin Ajukwa who put up 12 points along with seven rebounds. Jon Davis added 11 points, while Quentin Jackson picked up 11 off the bench. Hudson Price and Najee Garvin both added 10 points in the Niners hard fought battle .

The 49ers had great contributions from the bench. Vanhook, Garvin and Jackson combined added 55 points compared to the 18 from Marshall’s bench.

After Marshall scored the first four points of the games, the Niners answered with a 6-0 run with 16:02 on the clock. Charlotte maintained the lead and pushed it to six after a three from Price with 14:29 remaining on the clock.

With the score 15-11 in favor of Charlotte and 14:02 on the clock, Marshall scored six points taking a 17-15 lead about a minute later. The game remained close throughout the rest of the half and ended in a 51-51 after a layup from Vanhook.

Marshall came out hot in the second half, taking the 71-61 lead with 14:31 on the clock. Ajukwa cut their deficit to seven after a made three-pointer, but Marshall pushed and maintained their lead, keeping the Niners behind by at least seven for the rest of the game.

Charlotte starts a three-game home stand at Halton arena where they play Louisiana Tech, Thursday, January 12 at 7 pm. If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch the 49ers on ESPN3.

Category:Men's Basketball