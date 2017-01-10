New year, same Niners?

Last three games took an "L" but they might bounce back

After starting conference play with a win, the Charlotte men’s basketball team has failed to convert the next three games to a win and they hold a 1-3 conference record two weeks of the new year.

After falling to ACC foe Maryland, Charlotte ended 2016 with a 101-76 victory over North Texas. The triple-digit performance was aided by five Niners with 10 points or more. Leading the charge was sophomore Andrien White who totaled 20 points, right behind him was the other sophomore Jon Davis with 19.

With high hopes, the 49ers laced up to face Rice. A 23-point game from Davis was not enough for Charlotte, and they fell to the Owls 89-70. Rice out-rebounded the 49ers by ten, 46-35.

The team then hit the road for a weekend trip through Kentucky and West Virginia.

Their first stop was WKU, where they took the game into overtime but failed to capitalize on the opportunity, losing 82-80. White started out strong, heading to the locker room with 10 points under his belt, finishing the game with 20 in total. The sophomore also lead the team with eight rebounds.

To finish out their road trip, the 49ers took on Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia. Anhtony Vanhook stepped up, tallying a career-high 22 points in the 110-93 loss to the Thundering Herd. Vanhook made it a double-double after snagging 10 rebounds. Despite the loss, Charlotte had seven players with 10 or more points. The 110 points put up on the Niners was the most by an opponent since 1991 against Southern Alabama.

Though the 49ers haven’t opened their conference schedule up in an ideal manner, don’t write the Charlotte team off yet.

Last season after starting 1-3 in conference play, the 49ers’ bounced back to an even 9-9 record and made a run in the conference tournament. The pursuit of a banner was ended in the second round of the tournament by a Middle Tennessee that went on to win the conference title.

So what’s the problem?

Offense is not an area in which Charlotte struggles. The 49ers put up an average of 79 points per game. In 10 of the 49ers games this season they have scored over 70 points. In four of those games, Charlotte has claimed over 100 points.

New members of Niner Nation have aided in the scoring increase, such as freshman duo Najee Garvin and Quentin Jackson and the two transfers Hudson Price and Austin Ajukwa. When coupled with the veterans like Braxton Ogbueze, Vanhook, Davis and White — Charlotte is a force to be reckoned with offensively speaking.

Where the 49ers lack is the defensive side of the ball.

Coming into the 2016-17 season, it was evident that there would be a void in the rebounding column. Speculation arose throughout the 49ers’ season. Throughout their 15 games, Charlotte has only out-rebounded their opponent once — against WKU.

The season is still young, however, and there is a chance that a defensive power can still be undercover. With conference play still young, the 49ers have time to work out the kinks and come out of this season with a winning record. The Charlotte team is stronger in Halton Arena this season, holding a 6-2 record while at home. However, the 49ers tend to get homesick while traveling to games, having a 1-6 record.

This bodes well for the Niners as they enter into a three-game home stand, beginning this Thursday with Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m.

Category:Men's Basketball, Sports