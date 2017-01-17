Name a more iconic duo

Sophomores Jon Davis and Andrien White share a connection on and off the court

Jon Davis drives down the court, takes the ball almost to the rim before he dishes it out to fellow teammate Andrien White, who then converts from behind the arc to give Charlotte another three points.

This is a charade that has occurred in basically every men’s basketball game since the two entered the program last season as freshmen.

White came in a 6-foot-3 guard from Richmond, Virginia. During his senior season at Quality Education Academy, White averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. After taking his talents to Charlotte, his skills translated on the court for the 49ers as well.

On top of setting the record for three-pointers made by a freshman in a single season with 67 , White also had a team high 53 steals on the season. To cap off his first season with Charlotte, White was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.

Hailing from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Jon Davis came to the 49ers after being named the Conference Player of the Year and Conference Tournament MVP at Clinton Christian as a senior. At Hargrave Military Academy, Davis averaged 14 points and seven assists while starting every game of their 38-win season.

In his freshman season with the Niners, Davis averaged the most assists per game than any other freshmen in the conference with 4.67. He also became the 25th player in the program’s history to record over 100 assists after tallying 154 assists on the season — coming in second for the season assists record by a freshmen. Davis joined White at the conclusion of the season on the roster of the All-Freshmen team.

Both players received C-USA Freshman of the week honors twice throughout the season as well.

Their stellar first year performances have carried over into their sophomore seasons. Davis is currently fifth in conference averaging 17 points a game while White sits at fifth in the conference standings of 3-pointers per game. Davis is also within the top ten for assists, and White is in the top ten for steals per game.

Since coming in as freshmen over a year ago, the two’s relationship has grown on and off the court.

“The beginning of my freshman year, he was kind of a quiet guy,” Davis said. “It wasn’t until the fall semester when we all moved in together that me and Andrien really started to connect and talk.”

Through their constant play, the duo has been able to pick up on the othe’rs tendencies. This enables White and Davis to play off of the other effectively.

“We know what the other does well. I know he’s a driver, that he can shoot. He always knows where I am on the court and what my tendencies are,” White said.

Their comfort with each other on the court allows for a harminous playing style between the two.

“Andrien and I compliment each other very well. What he does best is three-point shooting, so he spreads the floor and opens the floor for me. At the same time I’m a driver, so I attract a lot of attention getting to the rim,” Davis said. “That’s why I think I was second in assists last year and he was first in three-pointers.”

While they spend time together on the court, being roommates offers more time for the two. The increased exposure also allows them to get to know the odd tendencies of the other.

“A lot of times I’ll be in my room and I can hear when he gets in the shower. Sometimes he’ll have the water running for two hours, he won’t even be in the shower. I’ll come out and ask ‘bro, what are you doing?’ And he says ‘bro I’m about to get in the shower.’ I said ‘the water has been on for two hours,’ and he said “yeah I know, I’m just chilling.” So he likes to chill in the bathroom I guess,” Davis said.

While White spends a majority of his free time in the bathroom, Davis enjoys stinking up the apartment (not in the bathroom).

“He burns some bad incense. He thinks they smell good, but I always close the doors and then spray everywhere,” White said.

The relationship between Jon Davis and Andrien White is one that will continue to flourish as seasons progress.

“It’s been great growing with him, I look forward to spending the next few years with him. He’s grown as a player and as a leader, he’s helped our team grow a lot,” White said.

The talent possessed by each player sets the stage for a friendly compeition that benefits the entire team.

“Andrien is a competitor and he’s a hard worker so he pushes me to do better. I see the strides he makes and that just makes me want to do better,” Davis said. “That’s something else I like about him is that he is a hard worker and he’s always looking for the best in himself and whether he knows it or not that helps me look for the best in myself too.”

Category:Men's Basketball, Sports