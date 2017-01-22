MOVIE REVIEW: ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ is ridiculous fun without any of the fun

Over-the-top, explosive and garish, this high-octane action film does everything a mindless thriller should do, except entertain

Let’s just start with some honesty: I’ve never seen a “xXx” film from start to finish in one sitting. I understand what it’s about as a series, but I’ve never really been interested enough to actually take a look. So when “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” came to my attention, I really didn’t care too much about it. In fact, the most interesting thing about the trailer came in Revolution Studios’s resurrection after going bankrupt in 2007 after Sony pulled funding from it. Now back from the grave, with distribution from Paramount, this opens the gates for old Revolution Studios films to receive the true sequels they deserve.

“xXx: Return of Xander Cage” isn’t one of them.

While I’m a pretty cynical person, I have a special place in my heart for guilty pleasure films, probably due to my proclivity to the horror genre (I mean, I gave “Underworld: Blood Wars” a 4/5). So the fact that “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” is an over-the-top, unrealistic action film does nothing to bring the film down for me. In fact, being able to see the film in full IMAX 3D goodness had me very excited to check out the film and all the cool 3D stunts it would inevitably throw around. To my unfortunate surprise, while “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” did have quite a bit of silly action, the result is something that isn’t very fun, which is the only thing it needed to be.

Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) is a xXx agent who has been living in hiding for years after faking his own death. After the unfortunate demise of his former boss and friend Augustus Gibbons (Samuel L. Jackson) and the theft of the device that sent the satellite crashing down to kill him, he is found by Jane Marke (Toni Collette), an NSA agent looking to reboot the xXx program as to get the device back in their hands. With his team of sleuth Nicks (Kris Wu), madman Tennyson (Rory McCann) and sharpshooter Adele Wolff (Ruby Rose), they go after the band of thieves headed by Xiang (Donnie Yen).

“xXx: Return of Xander Cage” has every right to be a dumb action film that packs in quite a bit of fun, and it does that in its first few scenes. Though, after starting the film with the acrophobia inducing ski-jump sequence through the jungle, everything that “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” from that point on is all downhill. The problem comes in a few things, the biggest issue being that the film is pretty derivative; not in its story, but its action. Sure, the story is fairly derivative as well, but who cares about story in the third “xXx” movie? If you do, you’re missing the point. The action, save for a few brief parts, are all things we’ve seen before in other, better action films of the same caliber. “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” had a little bit of “Resident Evil,” a dash of “Underworld,” a sprinkling of “The Expendables,” a touch of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and wrapped in the spirit of the X-Games.

Beyond that, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” isn’t shot or edited very well either. The film is dimly lit, poorly staged and heinously edited, with so many quick cuts that I’m shocked I didn’t leave with a migraine. This all makes the potential of the film being a 3D experience falter greatly. If anything, that should be the thing that saves the film, but here it just becomes even more of a nuisance than everything else already seemed to be. The film does benefit slightly from the IMAX experience, but the film’s pulsing electronic soundtrack and constant need to blow something up makes the booming IMAX audio experience almost painful to endure, since your seat is shaking for 107 minutes straight.

Does anyone care about the performances? I can’t say that I expected high-art performances here, but to tout Diesel’s return to heavily makes you expect some sort of enthusiasm, which I didn’t find here. While Diesel is far from an expressive actor, you’re able to see a sense of ambition in some of his other grand returns, like “Riddick.” The women, despite being treated like objects, do a better job of conveying a sense of wanting to be there than the men. Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev all are charismatic, well-played characters that are all infinitely more interesting than Cage himself. Though, one of the more accomplished actors in the film, Toni Collette, turns in a performance so campy and out-there, at a point you have to stop scoffing at it and go along with it. While her performance is generally terrible, there came a moment where I began to see how much fun she was having with such ridiculous material and while I didn’t feel that sense of fun, I could feel it for her in brief moments.

One of the most marketed lines in the lead up to “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” is of Jackson’s Gibbons telling Cage that his job is to “Kick some ass, get the girl and try to look dope while you do it.” From an objective standpoint, Cage does indeed kick a lot of ass, he does get quite a few girls in the film, but where the film fails is looking dope while he does it. With such a frenetic energy that translates over to fast action and quick cut action, it becomes difficult to even focus on anything that “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” is going for. While the cast (sans Diesel) seems to be having fun with it, I can’t say that it transfers over very well. What we’re left with is a frenzied, loud, silly movie that doesn’t have the power to find a way to make any of this ridiculousness fun, which might be a cardinal sin in guilty pleasure movies like this one.

2/5

