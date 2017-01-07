MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ is a surprisingly solid return for a waning series

Leading into its final chapter, this new installment in the 14 year supernatural action series goes back-to-basics

While I am a critic (still aspiring) and I do look at the world in an overtly cynical way, I am first and foremost a fan of film. As more specifically a fan of genre films, I often times am admittedly more forgiving to films that other critics would often scoff at. Franchises like “Silent Hill,” “Resident Evil,” “Final Destination” and “Underworld” are all films that I hold onto dearly, despite much critical backlash for most every series. While “Resident Evil” and “Final Destination” revel in the cheesiness of themselves, “Silent Hill” (at least the first entry) and more-so with “Underworld” are films that find themselves with more of a solid base of more than just a “genre film.” The first entries in these series are long, expository and detailed horror films that build a world around their lore and established themselves as solid films regardless of their genre. While the sequel to “Silent Hill” was iffy at best and the sequels to “Underworld” seem to get more and more action based, these films keep their guilty pleasure roots strong.

Five films and 14 years later, we have “Underworld: Blood Wars.”

Selene (Kate Beckinsale) is caught between both factions of the war between vampires and lycans; hunted by the vampires for her killing of Viktor, a vampire elder who betrayed her, while also hunted by both vampires and lycans for information surrounding her daughter, Eve, who is the first ever pure-blood hybrid child that could change the course of the war. Eve, missing since the last film, has eluded even Selene in her whereabouts and the new lycan leader, Marius (Tobias Menzies), seeks to hunt Selene down to find out any information she might know. Meanwhile, Selene and her companion, David (Theo James), are pardoned by David’s father (Charles Dance) and brought in by the Eastern Coven of the vampires, led by Semira (Lara Pulver), to train new death dealers to prepare them to fight the lycans and win the war.

First things first, “Underworld: Blood Wars” is a step up from the previous installment, “Underworld: Awakening,” which was a solid enough entry in itself. The biggest issue with “Underworld: Awakening” was that the film transitioned from its traditionally gothic setting of Eastern Europe to that of a bustling metropolis, which gave the film a different tone that felt incongruent with the rest of the series. “Underworld: Blood Wars” takes us back into the gothic underworld (I had no other word to use) of the vampire and lycan war, with the only glimpses of modern society coming in the occasional car chase and views of the gritty underbelly of the lycan stronghold. This makes “Underworld: Blood Wars” feel much more like an actual film in the series than “Underworld: Awakening” did.

Beckinsale is as good as ever as Selene, our badass heroine supreme. One of the better additions into the film is including Selene’s vulnerable side which we often are bereft of in many of the films. We saw a glimpse of her soft side in “Underworld: Awakening,” but to see Selene so vulnerable in this is a nice change of pace that the series really needed. James is fine as David again, but like in the “Divergent” series, it’s often felt that James is far more of a pretty face than that of a true actor, but he’s far from the worst offender of this. Of the new cast, Pulver rises to the top very quickly as the elusive and charismatic Semira. From the start, you can tell that Pulver is channelling a strong sense of Eva Green into the character (which made me want to see Green in the role), which makes her character darkly mysterious by default, yet I found Pulver’s performance to be more engaging than that of Green’s actual performance in “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” which says a lot.

Directed by “Outlander” director Anna Foerster, the first woman to helm a film in this series (or any of the series I mentioned above, for that matter), the film is just as attractive as any other “Underworld” film has been to date. The film has a softer, more feminine look to the film that makes the film feel much more intimate with Selene than we have since the first film. Like all of the “Underworld” films, sans “Underworld: Awakening,” the film takes place mostly in the blue-tinted dark and while the film does jump into murky territory occasionally, the film stays crisp, clean and clear.

Since “Underworld: Blood Wars” takes place in the dark, the only leg up that “Underworld: Awakening” really has on it comes in its 3D, to which “Underworld: Blood Wars” is the second film in the series to utilize this format. “Underworld: Blood Wars” doesn’t assault the audience with in-your-face 3D effects, which actually was one of the strongest elements of the previous installment. The film’s darkened color palette and reliance on depth hinders the 3D experience in a way that’s truly disappointing.

Not everything about “Underworld: Blood Wars” works wonderfully, with its editing taking the main brunt of the complaints here. Especially in the early parts of the film, it often finds itself utilizing strangely placed cuts and black outs that make the film feel incredibly choppy, especially when setting up the story of the film. Once the film picks up, the editing problem settles down a bit, but often still rears its choppy head occasionally.

While the film is wonderfully shot and composed, a few of the film’s visual effects falter a bit in some of the bigger scenes. As the series goes on, it gets more and more ambitious with its set-pieces and monster developments, which means a bigger reliance on CGI as opposed to practical effects, which is something I miss from the first “Underworld” installment. These issues rear their head most in any scene involving lycan transformation, more specifically with that of any Marius transformation. It’s not nearly as noticeable as other films in these “guilty pleasure” movies, but it still exists.

The first “Underworld” film’s unrated cut clocks in at a whopping 133 minutes, which is abnormally long for a genre film, each film after it has gotten progressively shorter, ending with “Underworld: Awakening” and its paltry runtime of only 88 minutes. While “Underworld: Blood Wars” is longer than its predecessor, the three minutes added to the runtime doesn’t help the film in feeling far too short. Had the film been just 15 minutes longer, with perhaps more work in its final scene, it could’ve felt more complete.

As I was watching “Underworld: Blood Wars,” I began to think that the film feels like a really good RPG game (or perhaps a “Skyrim” DLC, if you were to remove the modern technology). The film has a progression that feels more video game like than nearly every video game movie to hit screens thus far. The scale of the film feels grandiose, yet simultaneously intimate, much like many RPG games to hit the markets. This scale makes the shame of “Underworld: Blood Wars” not being released in the IMAX 3D format like its predecessor even more felt.

In the grand scene of the “Underworld” series, “Underworld: Blood Wars” falls squarely in the middle of the five installments thus far. I knew going into the film that this wasn’t going to touch the original film or its direct sequel, “Underworld: Evolution,” but this new installments stands above the other two installments that didn’t do it quite as much for me. While the film’s editing and visuals (including 3D) could be toned up a bit, this is a solid installment to a series that seems to be heading for its final installment, whenever that may be. Even as a gay man, watching Beckinsale kick ass in leather struggles to ever get old to me. To most critics, “Underworld: Blood Wars” is just another January genre film to forget by February, to my fanboy ass, “Underworld: Blood Wars” is a surprise return to form, though it never fell too hard out of form.

4/5

Directed by: Anna Foerster

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Tobias Menzies, Lara Pulver, James Faulkner, and Charles Dance.

Runtime: 91 minutes

Rating: R for strong bloody violence and some sexuality.

Also available in RealD 3D.

Screen Gems and Lakeshore Entertainment present, in association with LStar Capital, a Lakeshore Entertainment production, in association with Sketch Films, “Underworld: Blood Wars”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film