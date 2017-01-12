MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Bye Bye Man’ is the greatest film ever made

Gotcha

Horror films are a dime a dozen, but in 2016 we were treated to some really masterfully made horror films, from the wondrously tense “Don’t Breathe,” the eerily dry “The Witch,” or the surprisingly fun “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” horror films were one of the only things to flourish in the abyss that was 2016. January is typically considered a dumping ground for new release movies, with movies like “Monster Trucks” and “Sleepless” dropping this weekend, as well as “Underworld: Blood Wars” getting eviscerated by critics (despite my kinder words as a fan of the series) this past weekend. Jan. 2016 was plagued with the atrocity that was “Dirty Grandpa,” but it’s biggest horror release, “The Boy,” surpassed all my low expectations in being a solidly constructed horror film, even if it didn’t hold up by the end of the year. Though, Jan. 2017 holds something far better for horror audiences in “The Bye Bye Man.”

Because “The Bye Bye Man” might just be the worst film I have ever had the privilege to see in theaters, and I am going to tell you why you must see this film.

Elliot (Douglas Smith), his girlfriend Sasha (Cressida Bonas) and his best friend John (Lucien Laviscount) are college students who rent an old house off campus for the three of them. Upon discovering the old furniture in the basement, Elliot discovers a nightstand that has the words “Don’t think it, don’t say it” written hundreds of times over inside, underneath the paper it’s written on lies another message scribbled in: “The Bye Bye Man.” Upon this discovery and friends finding out about it as well, their lives are turned into a living hell as they are stalked by an imposing force that torments those until they are forced to kill and/or take their own lives through violent visions, but cannot tell anyone of the Bye Bye Man as to not spread the curse.

Where do I even begin? Let’s start with the acting. Every performance in this film is atrocious at best, with Smith and Bonas leading the pack. Smith starts out bad, to which I expected from a January horror film, but as the film trucked on, I kept wondering whether or not he attended the Elizabeth Berkeley School of Acting, as his acting became so over the top and so incredibly extra in execution that I couldn’t help but see Nomi Malone delivering the material he was forced to deliver. Meanwhile, Bonas’s performance was on par with that of a Hot Pocket, or perhaps a soggy piece of wood (if I’m feeling generous). Even in scenes where her character’s life actually is on the line, Bonas seems to not even be bothered with conveying any sort of emotion whatsoever, to which I can hardly blame her with a screenplay like this.

Would you like to know the worst part about the performances in this film? Somehow, the producers of this film were able to wrangle Carrie-Anne Moss and Faye Dunaway into this trainwreck. While I am in no way saying that either of their careers have been inherently illustrious recently, there’s a line that has to be drawn somewhere for a paycheck, to which I have to wonder how in need of work were they?

While Hollywood is currently working to make sure that female directors hold a more influential place in the film industry, “The Bye Bye Man” has come to set this progress back about 10 years. Director Stacy Title and director of photography James Kniest have made a film that seems to have been shot on a digital camera with the camera in one hand and a corn dog in the other. The look of “The Bye Bye Man” is so lazy that it baffles me to think that a studio looked at this film and decided it was acceptable to have this film make it to the big screen. Characters are positioned to talk in straight lines to make shots easier to shoot, minimizing movement. Subjects are placed directly in the center of the frame, which does not create the same Wes Anderson effect without the tone, to which it feels cheap and looks awful. Occasionally, the effects team tries to create some sort of unique effect when something goes wrong, whether it be in a warp or flashy editing move, but everything feels so tacked on that it resembles more of the films made by the children in “Super 8” than that of a studio-produced horror film. Then again, at least the kids in “Super 8” seemed to care about the films they were making, unlike what I seemed to see here.

With some horror films, it is possible to discount some poor acting and aesthetic issues if it’s scary, right? Not here. Even if everything else weren’t abysmal, “The Bye Bye Man” is the funniest film I’ve seen in the past year, to which my screening audience would agree with me on. Even in lesser horror films, I’ve always found general audiences to respond to horror well, as clichés do seem to still hit some less experienced horror watchers. “The Bye Bye Man” never once instilled a single jump or scream from an audience member, but it did instill quite a lot of laughs. Yet, the worst part is that “The Bye Bye Man,” despite itself, takes itself 100% seriously.

Much of these laughs came from the film’s visual effects, which might be some of the worst effects I’ve seen in a wide release film to date. The CGI in the film look like they were lifted from a SyFy channel original movie that would air on a Friday night. The sweeter part of this lies in how much CGI is used throughout the film, with simple effects like fire and fake blood being replaced in exchange for computer generated substitutes that makes the Scorpion King in “The Mummy Returns” look like “Avatar.”

The second half of the laughs in “The Bye Bye Man” come from the absolutely horrendous screenplay by Jonathan Penner. STX Entertainment released a short summary of the plot that reads as follows:

“Three friends stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, a mysterious figure they discover is the root cause of the evil behind man’s most unspeakable acts.”

This sounds all well and good, but this plot summary gives us far more information about the Bye Bye Man than anything in the actual film ever does. Not only does the plot to this film make zero sense whatsoever, we never once are given any indication to what the Bye Bye Man actually is other than some strange force with a weird CGI dog. The film automatically assumes that we find this force scary, but with absolutely ZERO explanation to what it actually is.

But then there’s the dialogue, which is where the film becomes almost directly equitable to the cult classic “Showgirls.” Character choices are so out of the blue, illogical and ridiculous (even by horror standards) that you can’t help but wonder who ever let this screenplay get approved without ever asking “What the f*ck is going on here?” Characters are underwritten to the point of being caricatures, but caricatures that make really poor decisions that transcend clichés to the point of baffling incompetence as humans. Conversations feel like the screenplay was written in Estonian and put through Google Translate five times before slapping a cover page onto it and shipping it off to the studio. Events occur that never are given any explanation, but these aren’t small instances of continuity errors, these are large scale events that tip the story arc drastically, despite never being shown or even alluded to until it’s midway through its occurrences.

“The Bye Bye Man” had a pretty terrible trailer, but I held out to possibly prove myself wrong (I’ve been wrong before). “The Bye Bye Man” also originally held an R-rating for “bloody horror violence, language, and some sexuality,” which some would consider a hard R, to which STX Entertainment edited down to a PG-13, which is where “The Bye Bye Man” lost me, but if anything, it helped. Not only is “The Bye Bye Man” an awful film, it’s one that feels unnecessarily neutered, which only adds insult to injury in this glorious situation. Even then, it’s violent content is the last thing I cared about once “The Bye Bye Man” got going.

And yet, here I am telling you to go see “The Bye Bye Man.” Like all the best cult films, midnight showings are set up to recreate the theater experience for these sometimes awful films. Even MGM set up midnight showings of “Showgirls” when they began to realize that the film was taking on cult status, though the studio screenings never garnered as much success as the independent ones. I implore you to see “The Bye Bye Man” in theaters so you can say that you saw this film in theaters before it becomes a cult film for being as awful as it is. Sure, this film will be a blast when you can watch it with a rowdy crowd on a Friday night, but to see this horrendous film on the big screen surrounded by people who actually think they’re in for a good horror film is a priceless experience all its own. Films that transcend the barrier of “good” into “great” films are rare, but films that transcend the barrier of “bad” to “atrocious” are even more precious.

When a bad film comes along, I can come up with a list of things that could’ve saved it, as I tend to believe most films have redeeming qualities about it. The potential for something better always drives the disappointment in a bad film, as well as much of the bitter cynicism that surrounds them. Every now and again, there comes a film that is so bad in every aspect, that it becomes nearly impossible to come up with anything to save it. At this rare point, a film seems to reverse its effect on an audience and then become great. This happened with “Showgirls,” it happened with “The Room” and now it will happen with “The Bye Bye Man.” I’ve seen quite a lot of terrible films in theaters in my brief time as a film critic, but none so bad as “The Bye Bye Man.” This film makes “Collateral Beauty” look like “Arrival,” but somehow kept me more gleefully entertained than either of those two films. This is the level of bad that you buy on Blu-ray to break out at parties when things begin to get stale. How this film got made will forever be a wrinkle in time, but I feel like a better person having seen it and am eternally grateful for the experience. “The Bye Bye Man” is one of the worst films I have ever seen and simultaneously exists as one of the greatest ones too. God bless this movie and all the joy it will bring me in the coming years.

0/5

Directed by: Stacy Title

Starring: Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, Cressida Bonas, Doug Jones, with Carrie-Anne Moss, and Faye Dunaway.

Runtime: 96 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for terror, horror violence, bloody images, sexual content, thematic elements, partial nudity, some language and teen drinking.

STX Entertainment and Los Angeles Media Fund present, an Intrepid Pictures and Los Angeles Media Fund production, “The Bye Bye Man”

