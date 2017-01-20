MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Split’ is a gloriously great comeback for M. Night Shyamalan

After giving us a taste of form in 2015's 'The Visit,' Shyamalan returns in full force in this crazy thriller

M. Night Shyamalan doesn’t have the most impressive of reputations in Hollywood. After striking gold with his first film, “The Sixth Sense” in 1999 and returning with grace in 2000’s “Unbreakable,” things began to go downhill for Shyamalan. While 2002’s “Signs” wasn’t critically panned, 2004’s “The Village” gave him his first taste of true critical disappointment. From there, things only got worse, from 2006’s “Lady in the Water,” 2008’s “The Happening,” 2010’s “The Last Airbender” and 2013’s “After Earth,” all of which received brutal treatment from critics and audiences alike. Things seemed to show that Shyamalan was down and out until 2015, when producer Jason Blum gave him a shot with the low-budget found footage flick “The Visit,” which was a surprisingly fun comedy-horror film, even if it hasn’t aged as well as it could’ve. This taste of a return to form somehow scored Shyamalan the chance to get James McAvoy as the lad in his new film, but does this form stick?

Surprisingly, yes.

Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) is an oddball who attends the birthday party of Claire (Haley Lu Richardson), a schoolmate who invited her out of pity. Together with her friend, Marcia (Jessica Sula) agree to give Casey a ride home with Claire’s father. Before they can be off, Claire’s father is incapacitated and the girls are kidnapped by Kevin (James McAvoy). When they awake, they slowly but surely begin to realize that the conversations heard outside are not of multiple people speaking, but of Kevin’s multiple personalities, to which he has 23 in total. The girls must learn to work with the kind personalities and outsmart the malevolent ones to survive. Meanwhile, Kevin develops a relationship with a compassionate therapist (Betty Buckley), who works to help soothe Kevin’s pain, but soon realizes that the malevolent personalities are worse than she imagined.

From the start, it’s obvious that this is McAvoy’s show. Had this film released back in November, as opposed to mid-January, there would no doubt be awards talk for McAvoy. Not only does he handle the switches between personalities seamlessly, he does so with an almost twistedly charming effect. The evil personalities are terrifying, while the nicer ones are charismatic and magnetic. All the while, the more evil ones seem to take more presence when dealing with the girls. McAvoy pushes himself a lot in this role, to which he pulls off flawlessly, which is even more impressive given that this is McAvoy’s first true horror film.

Aside from McAvoy, Taylor-Joy’s Casey is also an interesting character with a really good story. Taylor-Joy’s emotional commitment to the role, both in dealing with Kevin and her dealing with other things that have damaged her over time, Taylor-Joy does this wonderfully. It’s too early to call Taylor-Joy a scream queen, given her proclivity to horror, but it also seems that she might break out from this genre constriction to go on to something great. What would be best? If she could pull off something truly great in the genre of horror, to get the credibility back to where it needs to be, and Taylor-Joy has the goods to do that.

“Split” doesn’t take the typical route of an Shyamalan film, at least not in its blatant lead-up to the big twist that have become staples in Shyamalan’s later films which nearly gave the twists away. Shyamalan does something different here, he focuses on the story before the twist, which is why “Split” reminds me much more of Shyamalan’s earlier films more so than just a better version of his later films. “Split” has an actual plot to it and Shyamalan does a wonderful job constructing this around an incredibly suspenseful storyline. “Split” isn’t the textbook definition of “scary,” but its a true edge-of-your-seat thriller that keeps your pulse pounding from beginning to end.

“Split” is simultaneously a claustrophobic and expansive feeling film. At first, when the girls arrive after being kidnapped, the room feels very small and constricting. As the film goes on, and the girls do things to give way to exploration of the unknown location they’re being held in, it becomes increasingly clear that this is a seemingly endless facility with nowhere to run. The way Shyamalan toys with agoraphobia and claustrophobia simultaneously is an incredibly clever trick into making sure that not a single scene passes by without some form of suspense.

For a horror film, “Split” is long. Clocking in at 117 minutes, it doesn’t hit the length of last year’s “The Conjuring 2,” but for a film of this caliber, “Split” takes its time. Occasionally, especially in flashback sequences, the film can occasionally drag, but to make such a simple premise still work for the most part at almost two hours in length, still is commendable.

I dare saying too much in talking about “Split” too extensively, so I’ll say this: “Split” is an incredibly suspenseful, carefully directed horror-thriller. For the first time in a long time, “Split” marks the return of the actor’s horror film, in which horrifying situations give actors like McAvoy the chance to show their immense versatility in fear. Horror should be reserved for good actors, not just cheap teenage hires (*cough*”The Bye Bye Man”*cough*), but even in “Split,” the teenage hires all do fabulous jobs creating and sustaining the fear surrounding Kevin’s world. Shyamalan gave us a taste of a return in “The Visit,” as if it were almost a stepping stone leading into “Split,” his grandiose return to form. Let’s just hope it sticks this time.

4/5

Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

Starring: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Haley Lu Richardson, Jessica Sula.

Runtime: 117 minutes.

Rating: PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and behavior, violence and some language.

Universal Pictures presents, a Blinding Edge Pictures/Blumhouse production, an M. Night Shyamalan film, “Split”

