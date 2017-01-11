MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Silence’ is absolutely core-shaking Scorsese

As polarizing as it is moving, this Martin Scorsese film depicts religious persecution in

Before reading this, I highly urge you to check out Jesse Nussman’s article on Scorsese’s legacy over the past 50 years, which will give you major insight into the enigmatic filmmaker behind “Silence.” Check it out here.

When you think of Martin Scorsese, your first thought immediately jumps to that of the urban crime film, whether it be “Goodfellas,” “Gangs of New York,” or “The Departed,” this is quintessential Scorsese. Yet, what many people don’t see in Scorsese is an incredible sense of versatility. In the past 10 years alone, Scorsese has directed a crime film (“The Departed), a music documentary (“Shine A Light”), a psychological thriller (“Shutter Island”), a 3D family adventure (“Hugo”), a comedic biopic (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) and now we have “Silence,” a religious thriller. Not only has Scorsese done this wide array of films, each one of these films have been highly regarded by critics, with many snatching multiple Oscars and other awards during their respective years. Scorsese is one of the few filmmakers who can voluntarily hit this many genres in such a short time without anyone batting an eye, because everyone knows that he will pull through in flying colors.

And “Silence” is no different, yet it feels entirely different. “Silence” is a Scorsese film like none other. While it will polarize audiences, you will leave agreeing that this is the last film that you would’ve ever have expected Scorsese to make, but those who like it as much as I did will be grateful that he did.

Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Francisco Garrupe (Adam Driver) are Jesuit priests in Portugal in the 1630’s. After receiving word from their mentor, Father Cristóvão Ferreira (Liam Neeson), of the violent persecution that Portuguese missionaries face in Japan, as well as a rumor that Ferreira has given up his faith to spare his life. Seeking to exonerate their mentor from this rumor, Rodrigues and Garrupe travel to Japan to find Ferreira and return to Portugal. After the long journey and smuggling into the country, they are greeted by a hermetic group of Christians living in secret. Soon, both of their faiths are tested as they’re subjected to various forms of violent and psychological persecution from the vehemently anti-Christian governor of Nagasaki, Inoue Sama (Issei Ogata).

On first glance, there is nothing spectacularly Scorsese about “Silence,” but this is a film of such dexterity and detail that only an auteur such as Scorsese could’ve pulled it off. Even with that, Scorsese’s versatility makes the realization that this is a film by him a bit less shocking, given the testament of his range. Unlike other Scorsese films, this film feels much more raw and art-house than any other film of his thus far. This is a quiet, slow film that examines the effect that religion has throughout the world in a brutal and unforgiving way.

Garfield, garnering heat for his performance in “Hacksaw Ridge” this wards season, does even better work here in “Silence.” This is a harrowing, gut-wrenching performance that will shake anyone to their core, unlike any other performance of his thus far in his career. The slow descent into madness that Rodrigues goes through is an uncomfortably bleak and genuinely moving character study of the effects of faith on the human spirit, and the lengths one will go to to preserve said faith.

“Silence” is also capped with a fabulously repulsive performance from Issei Ogata. While Ogata’s character is that of a brutal leader, the beauty of his character (and performance) comes in the dichotomies raised in the arguments leveled between himself and Rodrigues. There’s no doubt that Inoue is a brutal and unforgiving leader, but one of the better aspects of “Silence” is the time given to present both viewpoints and arguments to the audience in an equal way. While Inoue’s methods are often times evil, the arguments against the propogation of Christianity occasionally overshadow that of Rodrigues’s sometimes arrogant approach to his missionary work.

This approach to the story and characters make “Silence” an incredibly polarizing film for audiences. Some will see the film as anti-Christian, while others will argue that the film re-affirms the faith and the lengths some will go to to keep theirs. Despite this, I saw about 10-12 people walk out of my screening throughout, mostly at the times of the most heightened violence and torture. This is a rough film to watch, sometimes unflinchingly brutal, while also so psychologically and emotionally draining that one can’t help but feel spiritually beaten down by it. This is not a first date film, nor is it a film that leaves everything out for the audience to take in. This is a beautifully grim movie that handles religion in the most delicate of ways.

“Silence” is long; very long in fact. Clocking in at 161 minutes, it’s 19 minutes shorter than Scorsese’s last film, “The Wolf of Wall Street” (which I really disliked), but unlike that film, “Silence” is a film that needs to be told slowly and astutely, one that earns its epic runtime. This is not a film that can be told in 90 minutes, or even two hours without feeling severely lacking. The smaller scenes in the film add up quickly to become the scenes that stick in audience’s minds long after the credits have rolled. This is a film that deserves your attention, one that deserves however long you’ll have to hold your pee for.

That being said, the final 10 minutes of “Silence” were a bit too cleanly organized for the film’s previous two-and-a-half hours of ambiguous terror. The film wraps everything up in a bow for the audience to walk away from the film with a better feeling about, yet this is the type of film that screams for an ambiguous ending to match the bulk of the film’s tone. With the addition of one final, undeveloped character and storyline, this is the only point in which “Silence” suffers.

Whenever I see films like “God’s Not Dead” (and its esteemed sequel) and “Persecuted” hit theaters, I can’t help but wish that those who claim religious persecution these days for being unable to say “Merry Christmas” or pray in public schools would react to actual persecution, and this is the film for them. “Silence” is a film that details actual religious persecution in such a real and gruesome way that anyone of any faith will be rocked to their core from the content of it. “Silence” is a masterfully brutal film that highlights the best that Scorsese has to offer as a filmmaker. The film feels entirely new and unique, which for a filmmaker that has worked for over 50 years at age 74, is an incredible feat all its own. That being said, “Silence” would be a disturbingly moving film regardless of who directed it. It’s shocking to me that this film is being ignored by so many awards shows and critics circles. Along with Paramount’s decision not to screen the film for Charlotte-area critics until after everyone’s “best of…” lists dropped and the voting for both the North Carolina Film Critics Association and the Southeastern Film Critics Association have passed, as this film would’ve easily made my Top 25 of 2016. This is a beautiful, unforgiving film that highlights how religion has influenced, and sometimes destroyed, the lives of so many in so many different ways, but also how said destruction tests the faith in the most pertinent of ways, and what length one would go to before losing it. “Silence” speaks deafening wonders.

4.5/5

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Tadanobu Asano, Ciarán Hinds, Issei Ogata, and Liam Neeson.

Runtime: 161 minutes

Rating: R for some disturbing violent content.

Paramount Pictures, Sharpsword Films and AI Film present, in association with Catchplay, IM Global and Verdi Productions, a YLK, Sikelia and Fábrica de Cine production, a Martin Scorsese picture, “Silence”

