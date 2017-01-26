MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ is a dopey, silly, fitting finale

It will convert no one new to the series, but for fans of this guilty pleasure series, this finale delivers

It always pays to quit while you’re ahead, with shows like “Penny Dreadful” ending on only season 3, it seems to be better to end on your own terms than to forcibly be cast out by a studio. Sure, the “Resident Evil” series isn’t technically “quitting while it’s ahead,” since we’re on the sixth film in a series that has spanned 15 years, but while it took some time, it is ending on its own terms. Ditching the one word subtitles that each sequel has donned so far, the sixth film in this popular, if ill-received series has simply taken the moniker “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” an unoriginal title, but one that makes the series stick to its word of truly being the final chapter in this series, something most franchises never get to decide, so kudos to them off the bat for doing so. But does this series truly go out with a bang?

That depends. If you’re a fan of the series like myself (and I truly am a very large fanboy), you’ll no doubt find it to be a generally satisfying conclusion. If you aren’t a fan, there’s no chance in hell this movie will convert you.

We join Alice (Milla Jovovich) for the last time as the takes on the Umbrella Corporation, the corporation responsible for releasing the deadly T-Virus onto humanity, turning the vast majority of those infected into mindless undead. Alice awakens in Washington D.C., where the last film left off. Betrayed by Albert Wesker (Shawn Roberts), she is left in the ruin of D.C. to fend for herself. When it’s revealed that the Red Queen (Ever Anderson), the computer tasked with controlling the base of Umbrella Headquarters, has turned against Umbrella, she tells Alice of the impending danger Umbrella is about to place on the remaining 4,000 survivors of Earth: total extinction. Alice must return to Raccoon City, where she finds her former ally Claire Redfield (Ali Larter), and must re-enter The Hive, the facility she was trapped in during the events of the first film, to put an end to Umbrella’s reign of terror once and for all by killing the leader, Dr. Alexander Isaacs (Iain Glen).

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” is silly, dopey and downright ridiculous, but at this point in the series, I would’ve been disappointed had it not been. Many people find this silliness to be the biggest reason they dislike the series, but as the series has gone on, the films have gotten more and more ridiculous and wild, and with the growing budgets of each film, they have always been able to keep up. “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” isn’t as crazy as that of “Resident Evil: Retribution,” but also finds itself as much more consistent and less like a filler film.

One of the shining beacons of the “Resident Evil” series has lied in the strength and prowess of Jovovich as Alice. While fans of the game dismissed her, others gravitated towards her natural energy and badass charisma. “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” might just give Jovovich the most she’s ever been given with the character of Alice, as this film truly becomes The Alice Show very quickly. This gives other characters, like Claire, less to work with than in previous installments, which is a bit disappointing, given the anticipation behind Larter’s return to the franchise. It also gives newcomers to the series less to work with as well, while I was anticipating the arrival of such talents as Eoin Macken and Ruby Rose, they’re very underused, but once things get going, you hardly care.

It does take a little while for things to get somewhere, though. The opening act to “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” is the slowest of any of the films. Not starting with an explosive opening credits sequence like the previous two films have, the introductory exposition offered by Alice places her in a much quieter opening act than normal. at 106 minutes, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” is the longest film in the franchise, and I would think it would be from the opening act. Once things get going though, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” kicks into high gear and rarely lets up until the final frame.

Paul W.S. Anderson returns once again to the series with an iron camera hand. While the “Resident Evil” series has always been very beautiful, Anderson is not one of the most skilled directors in the game. That being said, his take on the “Resident Evil” series has been much more successful than some of his other dramatic turns (*cough*”Pompeii”*cough*), as the “Resident Evil” series doesn’t call for someone subtle and restrained, it’s a series that begs to be bathed in excess, which Anderson does generously. It’s the farthest thing from a subtle, graceful film, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” is big, loud and ostentatious, just as it should be.

As for the tone of the film, I would say that it exists somewhere in between “Resident Evil: Extinction” and “Resident Evil: Afterlife.” It’s a dim, dreary world that’s covered in desert, but it also bears the feel of the hyper-stylized films of the second half of the franchise, with larger scale action and CGI craziness that only someone like Anderson can create. Whether you find that to be an insult or a compliment is all up to your tolerance for these films.

Being the third film in the franchise to utilize the 3D format, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” is the first one of these to not shoot the film in native 3D, as not many films anymore do that due to strides in 3D conversion technology. While the depth is as good as ever, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” doesn’t utilize the cheesier 3D elements that throw objects in the audience’s faces. This was always the funnest part of watching a “Resident Evil” film in 3D, with “Resident Evil: Afterlife” still one of the best uses of the medium to date. “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” isn’t not worth seeing in 3D like “Underworld: Blood Wars” ultimately proved to be (check it out in IMAX 3D if you can), but it just doesn’t feel the same.

It is a bit strange that so many of the characters from “Resident Evil: Retribution” didn’t return, which leaves unopened questions about their fate (which was probably sealed in Washington D.C.), but I do wish that the film had at least acknowledged their presence in the context of the whole series, rather than simply forgetting they ever existed.

Beyond this, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” feels complete. It ends where it needs to end and to have a story make a complete, if inconsistent arc to the very end makes the end result all the more satisfying. It’s not perfect, as none of these films have been, and it’s just as dopey and silly as ever, but if you like that sort of thing, especially if you’ve dug this series so far, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” is everything you hoped for in a finale. If you are on the fence about the series, or just downright hate it (I hear your grievances, I really do. I just have my own opinion.), there’s no chance in hell that “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” is going to sway you. This is a series that has always known what it is (at least I hope it has), so to see it go out in a blaze of silly glory is the makes the sad teenager who binged these movies on a Saturday night because he didn’t feel like facing the real world a bit happier. Even so, after 15 years, six movies and countless monsters, sidekicks, villains, locales and craziness abound, it’s a surprisingly pleasant way to bid farewell to Alice.

4/5

Directed by: Paul W.S. Anderson

Starring: Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, with William Levy, and Iain Glen.

Runtime: 106 minutes

Rating: R for sequences of violence throughout.

Also available in RealD 3D and IMAX 3D.

Screen Gems, Constantin Film and Davis Films present, a Constantin Film, Davis Films and Impact Pictures production, a film by Paul W.S. Anderson, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

