MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Patriots Day’ is a moving, if imperfect historical drama

Even if everything doesn't hit as perfectly as it should, Peter Berg's Boston Marathon film is a hard-hitting film

When it comes to filmmakers on the rise, Peter Berg is one of the fastest improving directors on the scene today. While Berg has been around for quite some time now, his previous films have done little to inspire much praise from my end, though he was a bit more successful in audiences. In 2012, Berg’s foray into “Battleship” put him on the road to become the next Michael Bay, while 2013’s “Lone Survivor” injected a potentially moving story with “Call of Duty” style action that glorified and exaggerated real life atrocities in the name of jingoism. While “Lone Survivor” was far from a poorly made film, it did little to inspire much love for Berg. Coming into the last quarter of 2016, Berg surprised audiences by not only releasing one large scale film on a recent disaster, but two films on recent disasters within three months of each other: “Deepwater Horizon” and “Patriots Day” (which was released in limited release in late December). Berg shocked me with “Deepwater Horizon,” which not only managed to be a major improvement over his previous work, but ended up being one of the best films of 2016. Leading into “Patriots Day,” whatever trepidation I felt going into “Deepwater Horizon” was all but lost with a newfound sense of hope.

A sense of hope that mostly delivered on its promise.

While I can’t say “Patriots Day” is better than “Deepwater Horizon,” it’s very similar to “Deepwater Horizon” in two ways: 1. It stars Mark Wahlberg (just like “Lone Survivor” did as well), and 2. It represents a major shift in tone and quality for Berg, to which I think he finally found his niche.

Rather than explain the plot of “Patriots Day” with the details on all its characters and sub-plots, it’s best to go into the film with a clean slate. If you’re unaware from its somewhat cryptic title, the film depicts the events of The Boston Marathon Bombing of 2013 that resulted in the region-wide manhunt of living suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who planted the pressure cooker bombs at the marathon with his brother, Tamerlan. The results of this attack caused the death of five people (not counting Tamerlan, to which I refuse to consider a casualty), three at the marathon, a police officer the night of the bombing and a police officer during the manhunt the day after, not to mention over 280 non-fatal injuries. The plot of “Patriots Day” isn’t what really matters here, as most of us can remember the event vividly, as it only occurred a mere four years ago this April. “Patriots Day” excels in its examination of the perseverance of the human spirit during unthinkable atrocities and the coming together of all different people to bring safety to the communities in which we live in.

My biggest fear going into “Patriots Day” was that it was going to pull an “American Sniper” on us and portray every Muslim character in the film as a terrorist, hell-bent on destroying every facet of American life. Sure, while the Tsarnaev’s are the only Muslim characters detailed in the film, and they are very much so bent on destroying the concept of traditional American life, but “Patriots Day” does a nice job in clearly defining a line between the lives of normal, tax-paying Muslims and that of radical terrorists, who come from all faiths and backgrounds. “Patriots Day” cares none for the religion of the bombers, but focuses more on the political ideologies of these radicals. As people of different faiths, ethnicities, nationalities and backgrounds affected in this tragedy, the sensitive treatment of this material (which could’ve strayed really horribly) is one of “Patriots Day” stronger elements.

The performances in “Patriots Day” are all strong across the board, with Wahlberg leading the pack to victory (something I thought I would never say). Wahlberg’s generally strong performance makes me even more sad that his career will be subjected to yet another “Transformers” movie this July that will bring this strong showing all the way back down to square one. Wahlberg has had a tough time in the acting industry, after starting strong in “Boogie Nights,” his subsequent films (basically leading up to “Deepwater Horizon”), while affable in that blue collar way, hardly held any critical gravitas beyond the typical Boston tough guy with a heart of gold, which got old. Meanwhile, it’s ironic that one of his best performances to date is that of a Boston tough guy with a heart of gold. The rest of the cast, including Kevin Bacon, Michelle Monaghan, John Goodman and J.K. Simmons also put forth touching and moving performances.

When I saw “Patriots Day” back in early December (I’m a lazy writer who couldn’t write 15 reviews the week before exams), I went into the film expecting it to be PG-13 fare like that of “Deepwater Horizon,” but was surprised to find the film bearing a hard R-rating. “Patriots Day” is a film that seeks to recreate the events of a gruesome tragedy without neutering it in any way. This is a graphic and disturbing film, and while it occasionally feels like it lingers a bit too heavily on the gore sometimes, it was effective nonetheless. What’s great about Berg’s last two films is that they’re both based on true stories that you can read about on the internet, but he still finds ways to engage the audience in tense storytelling by introducing us to sympathetic, relatable characters that feel like real people. The introduction of this makes the R-rated payoff of “Patriots Day” even more jarring.

“Patriots Day” does suffer a bit in its screenplay’s dialogue, which is occasionally clunky and brings down the tone of the film considerably in some scenes. The scenes between the Tsarnaev brothers sometimes feel a bit too “evil villain in a cartoon” for my taste, while much of the dialogue following the attack is heartfelt to the point of rehearsed cheesiness (i.e. Wahlberg’s “love” speech found in the trailer). Dialogue is one of those things in films, especially films like “Patriots Day” that really need to be in place to put it above and beyond the pack. “Patriots Day” is the rare film that does everything else but dialogue well.

When making a movie like “Patriots Day,” it requires a special sort of precision due to the tragedy’s recency. When someone makes a historical drama about World War II, it’s easy for them to take liberties in the screenplay, as there aren’t as many people around to fact-check every aspect of the film. Yet, in “Patriots Day,” we have survivors, first responders and spectators of the event to look at it with fresh eyes. This is a film that’s special in its portrayal of this specific event with a brutal honesty and intense, yet hopeful outlook. The film is hit wonderfully by stark cinematography, a great score from Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, strong performances and a fitting tone. While the film’s screenplay does falter a bit, it doesn’t in any way ruin the moving and jarring story that “Patriots Day” portrays so well.

3.5/5

Directed by: Peter Berg

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Monaghan.

Runtime: 133 minutes

Rating: R for violence, realistically graphic injury images, language throughout and some drug use.

CBS Films and Lionsgate present, a Closest To The Hole/Leverage Entertainment/Bluegrass Films/Hutch Parker Entertainment production, a Peter Berg film, “Patriots Day”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film