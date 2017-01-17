MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Live by Night’ is a beautifully bland crime thriller

Attractive and atmospheric to a fault, Ben Affleck's mob epic does little to inspire beyond that

Mob movies are a dime a dozen, but when one does hit home, it typically hits hard. With Martin Scorsese’s reinvention of the genre in the late ’80s, this dramatic sub-genre has seen great strides and losses in the past 30-ish years. What always stays the same is that directors love to put their own spin on it in an attempt to further recreate the genre even further. When it was announced that Ben Affleck’s new film “Live by Night” would be his follow-up to the Best Picture-winning “Argo,” people started to stir about whether this would be a further reinvention of the crime drama. The trailers made it out to be a frenetically weird take on the typical bootlegger stories, but transplanting the setting to a uniquely untapped Floridian backdrop. “Live by Night” sought to do what many before have attempted.

And here we are again, wondering where the misstep took place.

That’s not to say that “Live by Night” is a poorly made film, but rather a poorly told story. The biggest downfall of “Live by Night” is how pretty the film looks, which Affleck often hammers in lieu of a stronger narrative approach. This is the textbook definition of a film being “attractive to a fault,” to which I would argue that “Live by Night” is the type of film best watched on mute.

Joe Coughlin (Ben Affleck) is a petty gangster in 1930s Boston; the son of a police chief, Coughlin lives between two worlds which he refuses to be involved with either. After being betrayed by the leader of the Irish mob in Boston, which leads to his incarceration for three years, Coughlin teams up with the Italian mob boss to seek revenge. Coughlin is sent to Florida to work the extensive rum business in Tampa that seeks to eradicate the Irish mob in Boston.

You’re probably wondering, “But there’s such a large cast to this film? Why have you not mentioned them?” The biggest reason behind this is that none of the impressive supporting cast in this film have much to do with anything. Sure, Zoë Saldana provides for an empty love interest, as does Sienna Miller. Elle Fanning does a considerably good job as the damaged teenager that doesn’t do much of anything to advance the plot. No matter how impressive a supporting cast member is, their character rarely does anything of any note. Near the end of the film, when big things begin to happen to some of these characters, it feels out of left field entirely and it’s borderline impossible to care about what has happened.

That being said, Affleck still remains a director with a strong eye. We saw before how this strong eye can help in a story as powerful as “Argo,” but in something like “Live by Night,” it feels really showy for no real reason. I find this to be in the screenplay’s lack of imagination. While I’m sure the source material by Dennis Lehane (of “Shutter Island” fame) is strong, the execution is far too slow and uneventful for any mob film to consciously be. In films like this, it quickly begins to feel like that, however accomplished, the aesthetics carved out in the film feels like an elaborate cover up of narrative lacking, even though it most likely was never envisioned as such.

Aside from being wholly uninteresting, the film takes two narrative turns at the end that feel so tacked on and cheesy that it turns “Live by Night” into something worse than it already was: a film that’s reaching to be interesting. It’s almost as if “Live by Night” realized that it was getting dull and by-the-numbers, so they insert out of the blue plot twists that turn the film into something far more ridiculous. One of these said twists completely invalidate something spoke of early in the film about the transition of power in criminal organizations. The resolves this film finds itself in go completely against what the beginning of the film set up.

The worst type of film to write about is one that is boring. With a film like “The Bye Bye Man,” it’s so easy to write about something so atrociously bad, but when a film has a critical missing piece in its story, something that a film such as this relies so heavily upon, it becomes harder and harder to talk about without spoilers. “Live by Night” is a very misguided crime thriller that needed a lot more oomph to get it to where Warner Bros. wanted it to be for Oscar season. This is a slow film that never finds any meaningful payoff in anything it does, it just plops down and expects to find some meaning in it. Affleck and the cast are all game, but without anything of substance in place, something like “Live by Night” feels all but wasted.

2.5/5

Directed by: Ben Affleck

Starring: Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Chris Messina, Sienna Miller, Zoë Saldana, and Chris Cooper.

Runtime: 139 minutes

Rating: R for strong violence, language throughout, and some sexuality/nudity.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, an Appian Way/Pearl Street production, “Live by Night”

