MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Hidden Figures’ is the most uplifting film you’ll see this season

Thanks to wondrously crafted performances, this segregation-era historical drama does so much more than is required to make a great film

Segregation-era movies are almost becoming a staple in Hollywood today, to the point that it’s almost a cliché. Yet, more and more filmmakers are finding new and inventive ways to shape this sub-genre up into something as important as it should be, not as run down as much of the studio business has made much of it. This occurred majorly in the release of “Selma” back in 2014, which ended up grabbing my #1 spot for my favorite films of that year. Director Ava DuVernay found a stark and sometimes frighteningly effective way to portray the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the brief time leading up to the Selma to Montgomery march in 1965. Now, coming into 2016, director Theodore Melfi has managed to pull this hat trick once again with “Hidden Figures.”

Off the bat, I will state that “Hidden Figures” is not as startling effective as “Selma” was in its execution, but is a film of a much different caliber. “Hidden Figures” is a film that finds uplift in strife, and discusses the ways that paths were paved for Black Americans during the early-1960s, as well as the paths paved for women in STEM simultaneously.

Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson) is a genius calculator working at NASA in 1961 who is assigned to work calculations on the team working to send John Glenn to orbit the Earth. Katherine is the first of her kind, being both black and a woman working as a calculator for the space program. Katherine’s two best friends, Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) also work at NASA and are finding ways to advance themselves in their careers, despite the societal state they all find themselves in. Dorothy wants to learn the inner machinations of the computer that NASA recently brought in to replace calculators, while Mary struggles to find places where she can receive the education she needs to establish herself as one of the first black and female engineers for NASA.

As a film, “Hidden Figures” is pretty straightforward and conventional to a fault. Much like his previous film, “St. Vincent,” Melfi doesn’t hold a lot of visual flair or mind-blowing new director techniques to keep “Hidden Figures” moving, but rather in its Melfi and Allison Schroeder’s terrific screenplay. “Hidden Figures” is a film that doesn’t find solace in its character’s pain, nor does it try to trivialize much of the black experience for white comfort. Yet, “Hidden Figures” still manages to be an incredibly entertaining film, as the film’s sense of humor is in place really nicely. Like before, its humor never trivializes anything, but flows naturally like it feels like it would in real life.

Much like real life, the characters are also incredibly convincing thanks to the amazing work put forth by the acting ensemble led by a stellar trio of women. While Henson and Spencer’s work is expectedly great, I was even more impressed by Monáe’s work as Jackson in the film. While she is given the least material of the three women, Monáe’s grasp on the character is one that is convincing, funny and quite moving. Even more impressive is her control over the character with such little acting experience. Though, I had little doubt in Monáe from her theatrical musical stylings that have entertained millions so far that resemble a film in its structure and execution, Monáe was born for this.

How uplifting is “Hidden Figures”? It actually made me forget for a second that I hate math more than anything else on this green Earth, so that’s impressive in itself, even if you all can’t understand the sheer magnitude of that statement.

On top of that, “Hidden Figures” is finished off by a wonderful score and soundtrack by Pharrell Williams, who finds a way to inject old and new throughout the whole film in a much less garish way than something like “The Great Gatsby” did. This is a nuanced, beautifully poetic and wonderfully moving soundtrack.

“Hidden Figures” is a unsurprisingly sweet and incredibly moving film that will move the most cynical of movie-goer to a smile and maybe even tears. While the film isn’t visually show-stopping, it benefits from its fantastic screenplay and even more fantastic main cast. Henson, Spencer and Monáe all deserve awards consideration this Oscar season, as does Melfi/Schroeder’s screenplay. This is a film that I hope sends reverberations through the ages when children watch this movie in school and grow sick of it, because these are the films that last a lifetime, a film that can tell a little black girl that she can be anything she wants to be, no matter how hard society tells her that she can’t. “Hidden Figures” is that special.

4/5

Directed by: Theodore Melfi

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Mahershala Ali

Runtime: 127 minutes

Rating: PG for thematic elements and some language.

Fox 2000 Pictures presents, a Chernin Entertainment/Levantine Films production, “Hidden Figures”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film