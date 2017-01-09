MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Elle’ marks the beautiful evolution of Paul Verhoeven

From lurid to beautiful, Paul Verhoeven's thriller is a daring, powerful and surprisingly funny romp complimented perfectly by a show-stopping performance from Isabelle Huppert

For as much as I love “so bad they’re good” movies, it took me until last week to actually sit down and finally watch “Showgirls,” the 1995 erotic drama starring Elizabeth Berkeley. If you’re unaware, “Showgirls” is often considered one of the worst films of all time and it earns this distinction with flying colors. It’s an over-acted, ridiculously written, sometimes grossly misogynistic and completely hilarious film about the lives of topless dancers in Las Vegas. As a favor to producer Mario Kassar, “Showgirls” was directed by Paul Verhoeven of “Basic Instinct” fame. Up to this point, Verhoeven’s work had pushed the boundaries, but never found himself critically panned like he was in “Showgirls.” Surprisingly, Verhoeven’s career wasn’t ruined by the film, unlike many of its co-stars’ careers. In recent years, Verhoeven has scaled back on the films he’s directed, with the last one being the Dutch-language WWII drama “Black Book” in 2006, which debuted to critical success. Now, Verhoeven has returned to the big screen with a leap to the country of France in “Elle.”

While the prospects of a comedic thriller about rape might not sound very appealing (or tasteful), “Elle” is a fascinatingly brilliant film.

Michèle Leblanc (Isabelle Huppert) is the CEO of a Paris-based video game company. She is cold and uninviting, yet efficient and very professional. Michèle struggles with many different dynamics surrounding her family and friends that make socialization difficult for her sometimes. At the start of the film, Michèle is attacked by an unknown intruder in her home and sexually assaulted. Michèle, hardly reacting to the assault, cleans up the mess made by the intruder, takes a bath and resumes her life as normal. Michèle does not go to the police due to the notoriety of her serial killer father, to which she shared a close relationship with before his incarceration. When Michèle begins to receive threatening messages from an unknown source claiming to be her abuser, she begins to use her incomparable wit and charisma to track down the assailant.

On the surface, “Elle” seems like an exploitative, cut-and-dry rape revenge thriller, but it is something so much more complicated than that. From the start, it’s obvious that “Elle” is a film that does not hold one true meaning in itself; a film that will find new meaning in each viewing of it. Not only unpredictable in plot, but in character dynamic. Michèle is arguably one of the most interesting characters seen in a film in 2016, one that furthermore reinstates the fact that we learned so harshly during this past election season that there is not a single specific way that someone should respond to sexual assault. Michèle is a strong character who deals with this experience in a way that you wouldn’t expect from a character, but is often so calculated and cold that you can’t help but watch with your mouth wide open as Michèle’s story draws to a close.

“Elle” is an incredibly complicated film in the sense that Verhoeven has a clear grasp on the story of the film, but never once leads you to how one should feel about the film. Not only is it difficult to talk about the film without giving any sort of spoilers, the film also is bolstered by incredibly complex character choices. While this film is in no way as exploitative or lurid as many of Verhoeven’s other films, it gives you that jaw-dropping sense of fearlessness that made his other films so great. Verhoeven has a clear grasp on female characters and the complexity of their sexualities, which makes Michèle an even more interesting character when she begins to use this power to her advantage. The power play of aggression, deception and sexuality all become blurred in “Elle,” something that works wonders given its subject matter.

And this is all not considering Huppert’s absolutely stunning performance as Michèle. While Emma Stone and Natalie Portman remain big dogs in the Oscar race, Huppert’s performance is an incredibly powerful and refreshingly unique take on a female lead. It’s often that we find ourselves with complex, often times unlikable male leads, but to place the role of the antihero protagonist to a woman (especially a woman of age) and you have something special. Huppert is an actress for the generations and this performance is one that hits every note perfectly; she is funny, moving, scary, magnetic and repulsive all at once. It’s safe to say that with Huppert’s work, Michèle is one of the most interesting female characters I’ve seen in years.

“Elle” is an incredibly manipulative film, but not in the same way that something like “Collateral Beauty” is manipulative. “Elle” is a film that banks on your preconceptions of other films of its kind, on what you think characters will do, or how a certain story arc will be handled, but this is an incredibly different film. “Elle” has a lot going on at once and it gives the same amount of importance to each story arc, to which Verhoeven and screenwriter David Birke often make the film feel frazzled and convoluted to throw audiences off. This isn’t a film that has shocking twist after shocking twist, but twists the story and characters in a way that audiences don’t expect in a chronic, subtle way.

“Elle” might sound like a deathly serious film, but like most other Verhoeven movies, it has its funny side too. If anything, “Elle” could be argued as a satire if anything else. Michèle lives in a world of normalized violence, from her serial killer father, to the graphic video games she produces, this causes Michèle’s to react almost apathetically to her assault, as if it was bound to happen. In a sense, Michèle represents mainstream media in a single person, finding complete normality in atrocities and rolling with the punches. The beauty in “Elle” is that she doesn’t redeem herself from this, but finds her way around to realize the strange nature of her life that opens her eyes to the depravity that she seemingly is inviting back into her life.

Even beyond that, “Elle” holds so much more in its spoilers that are even more poignant and thought-provoking that I can’t fit it inside a non-spoiler review. Make no mistake, a “Showgirls” past and a storyline surrounding rape do nothing to diminish the power that “Elle” has to offer. If anything, these things strengthen the messages that “Elle” has to say in a unique and shockingly funny way. Huppert is an absolute revelation as Michèle, emulating the best that powerful female characters have to offer, no matter how “bitchy” they’re perceived by their counterparts. Even with this, your vision of “Elle” and my vision of “Elle” will be far from similar, as my vision of “Elle” upon my second viewing will differ from my first vision. This is the power of this story, of Verhoeven, of Huppert, of producer Saïd Ben Saïd, of everything that constructs this film into the twisted little monster it ends up being. “Elle” is a true killer.

4.5/5

Directed by: Paul Verhoeven

Starring: Isabelle Huppert, Laurent Lafitte from the Comédie-Française, Anne Consigny, Virginie Efira, with Judith Magre, Christian Berkel, Jonas Bloquet, Alice Isaaz, Vimala Pons, Arthur Mazet, Raphael Lenglet, Lucas Prisor.

Runtime: 130 minutes

Rating: R for violence involving sexual assault, disturbing sexual content, some grisly images, brief graphic nudity, and language.

Opens Jan. 13 exclusively at the Regal Manor Twin.

