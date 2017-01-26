MOVIE REVIEW: ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ has difficulty in finding one

Controversy aside, this schmaltzy love story to pets is a bit too exploitative and strangely staged to work

I love dogs. In fact, it’s a bit of a joke with my family and friends that the only thing to get me to cry anymore is a dog; it doesn’t have to be a cute one, but just a dog. When the trailer for “A Dog’s Purpose” dropped, I thought two things: 1. “Oh my god that is the cutest thing ever” and 2. “This low-key looks stupid.” As I kept reading and thinking about the film, I began to think bout how the films was crafted for the #1 in me, not the #2, and yet “A Dog’s Purpose” seemed to shit the bed on that front as well. Last week, TMZ released what appeared to be a video from the set of the film, detailing an animal handler throwing a visibly scared and unwilling stunt dog into turbulent waters for the sake of a shot. Upon the release of this video, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called for a boycott of the film and many of the initial supporters of the film started to pull their support. Cast and crew members began to release their statements on the matter, insisting no knowledge of these events were present and that they didn’t reflect that of the filming environment, as well as the release of another video showing the same dog’s willingness for the shot. As an animal lover, there was a brief moment where I would even dignify the film with a review, but as I thought, I decided to approach the film as a professional, not a consumer. Given that this was a free press screening, my money doesn’t support those involved. The choice of whether you support this film is up to you, but if I as a film critic were to boycott everything I didn’t quite agree with, I wouldn’t have much of a job, would I? I’d rather save my anger for something much more egregious that will inevitably come at some point.

Then again, any apprehension on the film should be well-rested since “A Dog’s Purpose” isn’t that good.

“A Dog’s Purpose” follows five dogs of the same soul, voiced by Josh Gad, this dog travels time periods, returning as different dogs in different lives and how they bring happiness and love to those they touch. This is where “A Dog’s Purpose” hits its greatest flaw, to transport between lives, it’s obvious that each dog must die to travel to the next dog. For any animal lover, especially a dog lover such as myself, it’s not a particularly enjoyable experience watching a dog die four times, even if he does come back. During the first four segments, it’s not fun knowing and seeking to anticipate how and when this specific dog will inevitably die to reach present day. This makes 80% of “A Dog’s Purpose” a bit of a slog and dreary, no matter how cute it is.

The performances in the film are fine, if unspectacular. Britt Robertson and K.J. Apa are an affable pair in the 1960s segment. At this point, I can’t help but feel sorry for Robertson (a Charlotte native), who is given so many roles in major Hollywood films that she herself is likable in, but never can find their footing as good films. To this day, I still await Robertson’s true breakthrough, even if he notability has already broken through. Dennis Quaid and Peggy Lipton play the same couple 50 years later and impressively emulate the same tome Robertson and Apa put forth in their segment. It’s nothing of real note, but I figured any compliment is better than no compliment. Of the segments, Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Maya, owner of Tino the Corgi, hit me closest to my heart as she found the greatest similarities to myself as a dog owner, as well as putting forth a performance that could bring a new star on the map.

Director Lasse Hallström is no stranger to the schmaltzy movie, with two Nicholas Sparks adaptions under his belt and even another dog-themed tearjerker (Hachi: A Dog’s Tale), “A Dog’s Purpose” is comfortable territory for him. The film takes on a golden hued, comfortably bland looking movie that is exactly what you come to expect both from a Hallström film, as well as a film of this caliber. It’s attractive, but completely unspectacular.

Surprisingly, the screenplay to “A Dog’s Purpose” is quite charming and funny, even if we have to watch a dog die four separate times. Gad’s voice performance is pitch-perfect for the personality of the dog inside each dog and hits each humorous note as well as he can. Not everything hits, with much of the humor being basic humor pointed at children, “A Dog’s Purpose” isn’t the universal family film we’ve been spoiled with of late, this is very much a children’s movie. Still, the film does manage to pack some laughs in between the more somber moments that are all I seem to remember.

Whatever you feel on “A Dog’s Purpose,” it’s easy to see that it’s a flawed film with or without controversy. It’s a manipulative, schmaltzy film that plays on all the clichés of what they believe to be the heartstrings of dog owners. It works sometimes, but doesn’t for much of it. Film critic Alonso Duralde described the film as “A Nicholas Sparks movie crossed with a Blue Buffalo dog commercial,” which I do agree with on some aspects, but if anything, “A Dog’s Purpose” is basically the “Cloud Atlas” of dog movies. This film has no ill intention for the viewer, but it doesn’t seem to fully grasp the extent of its grasp and somewhat invalidates itself in filming and execution. “A Dog’s Purpose” is harmless, but pointless.

2.5/5

Directed by: Lasse Hallström

Starring: Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, John Ortiz, with Dennis Quaid, and Josh Gad.

Runtime: 120 minutes (all reports say so, despite that the film I saw was only roughly 100 minutes)

Rating: PG for thematic elements and some peril

Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment present, in association with Walden Media, a Pariah production, a Lasse Hallström film, “A Dog’s Purpose”

