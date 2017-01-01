Men’s basketball storms by North Texas on NYE

The Charlotte 49ers (7-5) defeated the North Texas Mean Green Friday afternoon inside Halton Arena 101-76, proving to be Charlotte’s fourth 100-point game this season. The 49ers had five players record double digits, including 20 points from Andrien White off the bench and 19 from sophomore point guard Jon Davis.

“A great win to start conference play,” Charlotte coach Mark Price said. “We’re a much better team when we shoot the ball well. We got great contributions from everybody tonight. We can enjoy it tonight, and with the late conference schedule, we’ve got a quick turnaround on Monday against a very good Rice team coming in here.”

The 49ers got off to a hot start thanks to Clemson transfer Austin Ajukwa, who knocked down a 3-pointer in the corner while getting fouled as well. Charlotte used another three by White to pull away to a 11-5 lead at the 15:40 mark in the first half.

Braxton Ogbueze, senior shooting guard who has been struggling lately to find his shot, knocked down a pair of threes midway through the first half, giving the 49ers a 10-point lead, 22-12, a lead that the Niners kept for the rest of the game. Ogbueze went on to hit another three later in the half, part of his 14 points in the game. Quentin Jackson joined in on the double-digit scoring, as he knocked down a three just seconds into entering the game, setting the tempo for the rest of the game for the freshman, who finished with a career-high 17 points.

After a pair of Jackson layups, the 49ers led by 17, 32-15 with 9:18 remaining in the first half. With just nine seconds remaining in the first, Davis sprinted down the court and pulled up just inside the three-point line, knocking down the shot to give Charlotte a 22-point lead going into halftime.

Davis, Anthony Vanhook (9 pts, 9 ast, 7 rebs) and Ajukwa (11 pts) paved the way for the 49ers in the second half, getting to the free throw line at will, leading Charlotte to shoot 25-for-30 at the free throw line (83.3 percent). Charlotte added on to their nine threes in the first half with five in the second, shooting 70 percent from long range, while shooting just over 50 percent from the field.

North Texas (6-7) only led in the rebounding department, where they out-rebounded the 49ers 49-31. Charlotte shared the ball well on the hardwood, dishing out 21 assists, while also forcing North Texas to commit 21 turnovers.

The 49ers will host the Rice Owls and Marcus Evans Monday night at 7 p.m. to continue conference play.

