Measuring the heart of a team

New technology allows insight into player's overall health

New this season for the Charlotte women’s basketball team is technology that allows for players to become more aware of what’s going on inside their bodies.

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Ryan Nosak pioneered the idea for the players to use the technology after he heard about other programs been using it.

“When we’re on the road, I do my best to get out and meet other coaches. I would go out and talk to the other coaches about how they’re training their athletes. Most of the bigger basketball schools were using heart rate monitors to track the stress that their athletes were under,” Nosak said.

After his interest had been piqued, Nosak contacted a friend who was then the athletic trainer for the Chicago Bulls. From their recommendation, Nosak invested in First Beat monitors for all of the players.

“I really like the system because not only can I get a measure of the intensity of practices and conditioning, but also a look at the recovery of our athletes. The system itself does heart rate monitoring and heart rate variability,” Nosak said.

First Beat has many big-name clients among various sports besides the Bulls. Other teams using the monitors include the Detroit Red Wings, Seattle Sounders and the Buffalo Bills. Also using First Beat are Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The elite teams that use the same technology, paired with the statistical insights given by the First Beat monitors generated excitement among the team.

“When I introduced the system to them, the Golden State Warriors were using the same system. I think when they heard names like Steph Curry and the other big guys with the Warriors ran this stuff, that increased the buy-in. With this generation, they like to see numbers. Instead of me telling them it was hard, I can show them in the system how hard they worked,” Nosak said.

The device is a band that goes around the chest of a player. Athletes wear the band during conditioning, practices and games. Statistical information that is gained from the heart rate monitor allows Nosak to notice trends between the conditioning sessions, practice and recovery.

“I got to this point where I was seeing trends that if I had a high day followed by a medium day followed by a low day, on the fourth day I saw a spike in the recovery. If we got to the point where we had three high days right in a row, then our recovery on the fourth day wasn’t looking really good,” Nosak said. “I shoot Coach Cara an email and say ‘hey I’m seeing good results when we do a high day, followed by a medium day, followed by a low day,’ then we build our practices off of those recommendations.”

With this new system monitoring the players’ heart rate and heart rate variability, Nosak has gained new insight into their overall health.

“The higher heart rate variability an athlete has, the healthier they are. The more conditioned they are. I would look at those numbers over time and see if an athlete has low heart rate variability three days in a row, there’s a good chance that they’re not sleeping well at night, their nutrition isn’t the best or they’re not hydrating enough. It opens a conversation for me and the athlete,” Nosak said.

Now that the system is in place, practices can be catered to the team’s health, avoiding injuries and prolonging their overall health.

“Whereas last year when our practices were high intensity every single day, we may have come in and not looked as good on Thursday games. It wasn’t necessarily because our conditioning wasn’t good, but that our recovery wasn’t good,” Nosak said. “Now we have a more detailed look to make sure we hit our peaks at the right time. It’s my job to be the stress manager to make sure that when we need to, we pump the brakes. If we don’t do that we’ll burn out earlier in the year.”

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball