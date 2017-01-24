In defense of the ‘Resident Evil’ film series

Perhaps the only widespread commendation you will hear about this series from someone who claims to know a bit about movies

WARNING: Spoilers for the first five “Resident Evil” films ahead.

It’s no secret that I like a good guilty pleasure film. So many films are so serious nowadays that going into a film knowing that it’s going to be silly fun is something I find quite comforting. Since 2002, the “Resident Evil” has seemed to be the reigning king of the guilty pleasure film series. Since its first film, the Screen Gems-released series have grossed an estimated $915 million over the span of five films. While the series has had no problem sustaining itself financially, the series has suffered critically, as each film in the series ranges between a 33% (“Resident Evil”) and a 21% (“Resident Evil: Apocalypse”) on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this, the series has been a part of my life since I was a broody middle schooler who caught them whenever they were on the SyFy channel. On Jan. 27th, the series comes to an explosive end in “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” and as one of the few proponents of the series, it seems that a more favorable look back on the series is in order.

What I tend to forget a lot of times is that the “Resident Evil” series is based upon a video game. This isn’t due to my lack of knowledge on the series, but simply due to how drastically this series breaks away from the video game series’s storyline. The character of Alice, played admirably by Milla Jovovich in all six films, is nowhere to be found in the game series, as well as many of the supporting characters in the film series. As the series progressed, strides were made to include more of the video game series favorite characters, like Albert Wesker, Chris & Claire Redfield and Jill Valentine. Though, with these additions, they rarely found similar traction to the characters in the games. While this initially sounds like a complaint, it actually became one of my more favorable elements in the series. While the film series disappointed game fans, this removed much of the constraints that would plague other adaptions that go for pure fan service before anything else. Of course, this never turned the “Resident Evil” film series into high art, but it opened it up to be much more cinematic and blockbuster-like than it would’ve been otherwise.

In 2002, the concept of female led film franchise never extended past the “Alien” series, which had been buried by mediocre sequels since “Aliens” in 1985. While the “Resident Evil” series cannot be credited for everything that has been done for women in film post-“Alien,” it can be credited for being one of the first major franchises to incorporate not just a female lead, but primarily female supporting roles as well. Each of these women are strong, capable fighters against the Umbrella Corporation, refusing to be held down by the constraints of their gender. In Alice herself, Jovovich has given way for a character to be strong, yet vulnerable; determined, yet humorous; sexy, while never exploitative; direct, but never mean-spirited. This is a character who doesn’t get the recognition she deserves.

What people seem to not know about the “Resident Evil” series is that they are primarily funded independently. While Sony Pictures handles worldwide distribution and marketing through their Screen Gems brand, the films’s budget come from offshore companies in Constantin Film, Davis Films and Impact Pictures. It’s hard to claim that the “Resident Evil” film series has opened up different possibilities for other sci-fi films to exist, but in the case of lower-end, independently funded sci-fi, while it might not be the paragon of sci-fi quality, it’s opened the doors for others to take the leap in smaller scale, often times more critically respected sci-fi.

Beyond everything else, the “Resident Evil” movies are just plain fun. As action films move more towards realistic, pertinent content that accurately reflects the world in which we live in, the “Resident Evil” series care none for that and simply looks to entertain through its big-scale ridiculousness. Do you think anyone actually looked at the premise of “Resident Evil: Retribution” and thought “Recreating entire cities in an underwater facility to test biological weaponry seems totally plausible”? No. I believe much of the disdain for the series comes in its dancing upon the line of “serious film” and “B-movie.” This is a series that writes like a B-movie and executes like a serious film, leaving the end result a strange, big-budget hybrid. When do you get to see a film go so far in ridiculousness and scale, while still being able to keep up visually? When movies like “Resident Evil” and its sequels come along, budgets are tight and visual effects are clunky at best. While “Resident Evil” might not be “Avatar,” it’s a series that has pulled its weight in technological and creative work behind the camera.

And what’s a retrospective without some superlatives?

Best film in the series: “Resident Evil: Extinction”

This was a tough choice, but if you are to go through every single film and look for the most consistently solid film overall, it’s hard to deny that the third entry, “Resident Evil: Extinction,” delivers the goods. For myself, it was a tough choice between this and the fourth entry, “Resident Evil: Afterlife,” but it’s plausible to say that the fourth entry’s punch goes down when you watch it in anything other than its native 3D format. Not only did “Resident Evil: Extinction” provide us with a stark change from the norm that we’ve come to expect from the sleek, clinical look of the series thus far by placing us in an unforgiving desert, we also were introduced to a host of new characters that have been fan-favorites of the series since, more specifically in Ali Larter’s Claire Redfield.

The natural chemistry between Milla Jovovich’s Alice and Claire not only brought together the girl power aspect of the series (which I will touch on soon), but it also opened the series up to a much bigger scale beginning in “Resident Evil: Afterlife.” This is a bridging movie that incorporates the best of the horror aspects that made up the first films, while also including the large-scale, stylized action that has beefed up the second half of the series. It’s not the scariest or flashiest of the series, but as the bridge that it is, it’s the most consistent.

Worst film in the series: “Resident Evil: Apocalypse”

While the second film in the series, “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” is a perfectly watchable action-horror, it only seeks to make “Resident Evil: Extinction” look even better when you reach that film in a marathon of the series. The biggest issue with “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” is that it’s too ambitious. Unlike “Resident Evil: Afterlife,” which took the series in a whole new direction, “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” didn’t have the technology or the budget to make it work after only one film. What’s left is a guilty pleasure film that falls almost into B-movie territory, while also being somewhat forgettable. Making Jill Valentine’s return at the end of “Resident Evil: Afterlife” a bit underwhelming.

That being said, despite its missteps, it still is very much so apart of the “Resident Evil” DNA and a perfectly watchable film, even if it is the series low-point.

Best visual experience: “Resident Evil: Retribution”

Being a guilty pleasure series like this, its natural to see that much of the films’ allure lie in its visuals and action set-pieces. While “Resident Evil: Retribution” doesn’t hold my favorite sequences in the series, this is arguably the series high-point when it comes to visual splendor. With a budget of $65 million (which for an R-rated horror-action series, is quite impressive), the film’s global set-pieces were stunningly beautiful, all topped off with stylized art direction that’s perfect for the IMAX 3D format. This is a colorful, almost gaudy film that has the most fun it can possibly make out of being able to shoot in such massive locations as Times Square, Red Square and downtown Tokyo, something not many films can say they did in one single film. Sure, the film is a bit dopey, but unlike other films of its kind, it runs with it with flying colors.

Best action sequence: Axe-Man battle, “Resident Evil: Afterlife”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife” was the first film to come along post-“Avatar” that made me feel like the 3D format was something that was amazing. Shot with the same camera system that “Avatar” was shot on, this film brought 3D wonder to the action-horror genre. This film did so much more than just throw random objects in your face like so many other horror films love to do when given the chance, but found a way to balance that of immersive depth and fun, in-your-face effects.

This balance of 3D wonder came to its most impressive peak nearing the end of the film, when Alice and Claire are faced off against the almost invincible Axe-Man, a giant, shrouded beast with a giant axe used to kill anyone in his way. When his axe breaks the water pipes in the bathroom, this causes water to spew every which way in this decrepit prison bathroom. This visual plane of water separating the 3D screen from the viewer is a stunning use of depth manipulation that makes this scene fabulously fun. Beyond that, the fight is ended with the Axe-Man throwing his giant axe right at the camera, coming off the screen and into the audience in one of the most stunning and effective 3D effects to this day in cinema. The best part about this fight scene? It still looks absolutely stunning in 2D as well.

Best sidekick: Claire Redfield

Alice has had quite a few sidekicks over the course of these six films, but the best one is easily Claire Redfield. Introduced in “Resident Evil: Extinction” and featured in “Resident Evil: Afterlife” and the upcoming “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” Claire is a strong leader and even stronger fighter. Unlike some of the other sidekicks in the series, Claire is the only one who feels most like Alice’s equal, and while Alice is a literal superhuman who has survived six films, Claire feels worthy in the presence of Alice. Whenever Carlos Oliveira, Jill Valentine or Ada Wong fought alongside Alice, I always felt as if they always moved in her shadow, while Claire never made that feel so. Beyond that, Claire’s story arc surpasses that of any of the other characters. While she was brainwashed by Umbrella like Jill, her dealing with the situation felt far more redemptive than that of Jill’s, whose felt a bit shallow.

Best ending: “Resident Evil: Afterlife”

While “Best ending” might sound like a strange superlative, each one of the endings to the films in the “Resident Evil” movies have been quite jarring in the ways they lead up to the next installment. This was never more apparent than “Resident Evil: Afterlife” and its almost maddening cliffhanger it leaves the audience with. After releasing the prisoners of the Umbrella ship Arcadia, claiming to be a haven from infection, Alice, Claire, Chris and K-Mart are all shocked to see a horde of Umbrella helicopters racing their way, ending with a shot of the dozens of aircraft and hundreds of soldiers heading their way, indicating that their fight is far from over, and that Arcadia might not be their resolution after all, to which “Resident Evil: Retribution” picks up on beautifully in its opening credits. Beyond that, in a post-credits scene, it’s revealed that a brainwashed Jill, a former ally, is leading the assault on Alice and the prisoners.

In my opinion, this is how you lead something up for a sequel, by wrapping up the story of the current film, while opening up another to lead into the next installment. Today, I see too many movies failing to wrap up the story of the film at hand when giving audiences a cliffhanger ending. This makes a film feel incomplete and like a bit of a rip-off, unlike it’s done here. This is an ending where you get the resolution, but are thrown back into the mix of another quest being hung right in front of your face before being cut off, wanting to see more immediately. All of the “Resident Evil” films end on this sentiment, but none so jarring or effectively done as that in “Resident Evil: Afterlife.”

Best musical score: “Resident Evil: Retribution,” tomandandy

Listen to the opening track of the musical score of “Resident Evil: Retribution” (titled “Flying Through The Air”) and you’ll know immediately how this is the winner of the bunch. While Marco Beltrami & Marilyn Manson’s score to the first film was haunting and most accurate to the game, tomandandy’s score to “Resident Evil: Retribution” is one that’s pulse-pounding in the purest form of the word. Using a lot of cues from dubstep (a genre I don’t typically like), this is an electronically charged hybrid score, making the smooth synths feel different from the pack, while also utilizing natural percussion and grand strings to a fabulous extent as well. It mixes the best of classical film scoring with that of electronic strides in music, while never feeling too mechanical or clunky, as many electronic scores have done in the past. It’s a sad move to see tomandandy step away from the series for “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.”

With the series ending on its own terms, “Resident Evil” is one of the few genre series that get to round out its universe without ever being cut-off due to lack of interest or financial strain. This is the rare series that gets to have a beginning, middle and end to it all, unlike so many other series that get cut off by the studio midway through. While I haven’t seen “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” yet to comment on whether it wraps the series up in a satisfying way or not, the manner in which the series is calling it quits is admirable in itself.

This is a series that is far from high art, and even dances the line of being B-movies quite often, but it’s an endearing, fun series that doesn’t care about being 100% serious in execution, as so many other franchise films insist on doing. While the films concern the zombie apocalypse, its ability to stay lighthearted and fun is an admirable thing for a series to do. So many times as an aspiring film journalist, I seem to forget that film exists first to entertain, to which the “Resident Evil” series does with flying colors in my angsty, middle school heart. I see the series’s faults, I just can’t seem to really care about them in context.

