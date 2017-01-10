Hunter named C-USA Player of the Week for second time

Charlotte sophomore guard Grace Hunter is once again the Conference USA Player of the Week. This is the fourth time the Niners have won the award this season and the second time for Grace Hunter.

The Raleigh native put on a show in the 49ers’ wins against Marshall and the preseason league favorite WKU, extending Charlotte to a nine-game win streak. Her efforts have also helped the Niners to remain undefeated in Conference USA Play. Grace Hunter averaged a double-double with 24 points and 11.5 rebound between the two games.

She shot a perfect 3-3 from behind the three-point line in the contest versus the Lady Troopers, scoring 32 points. Her most impactful basket was a tying layup with 3.2 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. She drove to basket and scored on WKU’s 2015-2016 Conference USA defender of the year, Kendall Noble.

Grace Hunter was strong all over the floor, adding nine rebounds, a block and an assist to her 32 point performance versus WKU, ranking third in the most points ever scored in Halton Arena.

She recorded her third double-double of the season and the 10th of her career scoring 16 point and pulling down 14 rebounds in the win versus Marshall on Saturday, accompanied by four assists and a steal.

Overall Hunter is ranked fifth in points per game with 16.4 and 11th in rebounding with 7.3, but in solely conference play she rises to fourth in scoring with 21 and sixth in rebounding with 8.5.

She is the first multi-winner of the C-USA Player of the Week award in the programs history (1996-2005; 2014-present).

Prior to this season, Charlotte only had five C-USA player of the week awards and this season the Niners have been awarded four, one from Lefty Webster and Ciara Gregory and now two from Hunter.

The 49ers return to action this Thursday in Ruston, Louisiana as they face off against Louisiana Tech at 7:30 p.m.

