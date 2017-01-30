Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet Shamar Crosby

The semester is going pretty well; I’ve only had two classes so far but they seem to be alright. I’m just going to press through like I always do and hope for the best. My major is theater and my minor is journalism, so hopefully after I graduate I can use those. This semester I will try to reach out more and use the resources around me to make sure my grades are where I want them to be. They weren’t bad last semester, but I didn’t reach my goal. I’m in four clubs so it wasn’t too bad, but it didn’t help my workload. But I still managed to make it work. I just wish I had pushed a little harder last semester. So I’m just making sure I stay on top of that and don’t spread myself too thin, and make sure everything is in order this year.

Category:Lifestyle