Humans of UNC Charlotte: Meet John Tierney

“This year I decided I would have two new year’s resolutions and it came down to managing my money better and playing with my dog Dex more. His full name is Dexter and I absolutely love this dog. He’s a husky beagle mix and he’s very good with other dogs and people. I want to give him as much attention as he deserves. As for the money part, I’m planning a really big trip through upper california over the summer with my girlfriend so I have to be really careful about my spending. We recently started a jar for it and it’s actually going pretty well. I’m so stoked for the trip; 2017 has been great so far I can’t wait for the rest of it.”

– John Tierney

Category:Lifestyle