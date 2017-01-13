Gaming Roundup: January 2017

With the new year upon us, 2017 brings some strong titles to start off the year with.

“Gravity Rush 2” – Jan. 20 for PS4

What was originally a PS Vita exclusive, this quickly amassed a large fan base that was enough to justify Sony to not only port the game to PS4, but create a sequel as well. “Gravity Rush” follows a girl named Kat who is able to control gravity and orient herself in any way she sees fit. Similar to its predecessor, “Gravity Rush 2” features an open world with loads of side missions to find within it. The game also introduces three new gravity styles, as well as a new AI-controlled sidekick named Raven. Raven is also set to get her very own DLC which will be free to download when it releases in March. Players can begin defying the law of physics when the PS4 exclusive launches on Jan. 20.

“Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King” – Jan. 20 for 3DS

“Dragon Quest 8” first came out on the PS2 all the way back in 2004, and fans will now be able to take it on the go with updated visuals, new cut scenes and an alternate ending. The game is your typical turn-based JRPG, allowing players to build their party and upgrade their skills after each battle. While the game features the aforementioned upgrades, it also lacks the orchestrated soundtrack, likely due to hardware limitations. Fans who can’t wait to revisit the game will finally get their hands on it this January 20.

“Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” – Jan. 24 for PS4, PSVR, PC and Xbox One

The series that started the genre of survival horror returns with its latest entry in the series, “Resident Evil 7.” The game has you explore an old farm-house while facing off against it’s not so hospitable inhabitants along the way. This will also be the first title in the series to take on the first-person perspective, abandoning the awkward third-person camera angles that helped to build tension in previous games. Anyone not scared off by now can also play the game fully in PlayStation VR. For those who just can’t wait, a demo of an early part of the game can be downloaded now across all platforms. While some of the latest entry’s in the series were not so well received, it seems fans are excited that they appear to be returning to the series roots. Get ready to keep your lights on for an entire week when “Resident Evil 7” launches on Jan. 24.

“Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare- Sabotage DLC” – Jan. 31 for PS4

Winding down the month is the start of DLC season for “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare,” which brings along four new multiplayer maps as well as a new zombies experience. Most notably for the multiplayer side of things comes a reimagining of the popular map ‘Afghan’ from “Modern Warfare 2.” The new zombies experience is titled ‘Rave in the Redwoods’ and brings back the cast from ‘Zombies in Spaceland’ for yet another one of Willard Wyler’s films. The map features a slasher like foe which pairs well with the campground location set in the 90’s. PS4 owners get the DLC first on Jan. 31 and 30 days later for Xbox One and PC.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Gaming