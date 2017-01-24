Fulfillment in giving

In a fourth grade paper, men’s basketball assistant coach Tanner Smith documented his three wishes: to get a dog, to flourish in basketball and finally to help children facing cancer. Fast forward to current day and all three of those wishes have been fulfilled. Smith received a golden retriever puppy the following Christmas, he was able to play professional basketball after a successful collegiate career and his non-profit, Tanner’s Totes, has made over 7,000 children with cancer smile.

His desire to help those with cancer came from his father, who has been fighting with cancer and related ailments since Smith was two years old.

“He’s been in and out of the hospital my entire life, so it’s always been something that I had a thing for. If that stuff would have never happened, it would have never been on my heart to do,” Smith said.

Though his initial wish was written when Smith was in fourth grade, it wasn’t until he wrote about helping children with cancer again in sixth grade that his dream came to life. His mother reached out to one of her sorority sisters who was a child life specialist in his home town of Atlanta to set the plan into motion.

Smith consulted with his father about what he would have wanted to have when he was going through treatment.

“He said going from treatment to treatment to treatment, it would’ve been nice to have had a bag to carry things in. I thought that was great, but I didn’t just want to give a bag, I want to give them something in the bag,” Smith said.

The first tote was delivered when Smith was in sixth grade. He and his family kept churning out the gifts, however since Smith was under 18 he could never personally deliver the bags. Though he received numerous letters from gracious patients, nothing compares to the feeling of witnessing a child receiving a tote.

“When I got to deliver my first one in person, it was priceless,” Smith said. “It’s an unbelievable experience to actually deliver them and to see their faces. It’s really cool to see every different person like something different in the tote bag.”

After Smith had a prosperous high school career, he moved from Atlanta up to Tiger Town and played basketball for Clemson. While he made the move to college, Tanner’s Totes remained an active organization.

Instead of his hands-on approach during his middle school and high school days, Smith relied on the help of his parents and community to fill and deliver around 100 tote bags a month.

“As much as I’ve done, there has been so much other people have done to help,” Smith said.

Tanner’s Totes hasn’t gone unnoticed. While in high school, a few of the local hospitals wrote to HGTV and Smith and his family were featured on the channel’s show called “Deserving Design.” The show gave the Smith family a two-room makeover and national recognition for their organization.

While at Clemson his freshman year, Dana O’Neil from ESPN did a feature on the player and his organization. Again his senior year Smith and Tanner’s Totes were featured on ESPN, this time with a College Game Day feature.

Smith also partnered with the business school at Clemson to put together an annual golf tournament for Tanner’s Totes.

When Tanner’s Totes initially began, its services were only provided to hospitals within the Atlanta area. 15 years later, the organization has expanded to serving 32 states, over 80 hospitals and has sent over 7,000 bags to kids in need.

With the Smith and his parents still spearheading the organization, Tanner’s Totes has allowed him to remain close with his family.

“It’s nice to see something positive come out of something so negative,” Smith said. “It’s definitely brought our family closer together. It’s been extremely rewarding for us to all be a part of something special and share this journey together. It’s been one of those things that has been a blessing that I didn’t expect.”

Through playing and now coaching, Smith has been able to open doors and conversation with others about helping those in need.

“We all want to do stuff like this, it just depends on the person and what they’re passionate about. My passion would have never been to help kids with cancer if my dad had never had cancer,” Smith said.

The success from Tanner’s Totes comes from the determination of Smith and his family and their desire to help others

“Part of life is finding fulfillment in giving to other people. We all have this little bit in us,” Smith said. “You have to either utilize your strengths and weaknesses, or sit on them and not do anything.”

