Easy Chicken Pasta Recipe

Quick and simple for your everyday meals

This is one of the easiest pasta dishes I know. Perfect for a simple date night, this five ingredient, five step recipe allows all the satisfaction of a nice dinner while accommodating a college budget. It serves about 2-3 and only takes about 25 minutes total cooking time.

Ingredients

2 Boneless skinless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

4 strips Applewood smoked bacon

1 cup penne noodles

½ jar of Alfredo sauce

Directions

Pour noodles into saucepan with a cup and a half of water and let simmer over medium heat until noodles are soft. Remove from heat and set aside.

2. Place bacon strips into skillet and cook until crispy.

3. Wash chicken breasts and season with salt and pepper. Drop into greased skillet and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes.

4. Cut chicken into half inch cubes. Break bacon into small pieces with hands and add to pan.

5. Reduce heat to low. Add noodles and Alfredo sauce to pan and let simmer until warm. Add parmesan if desired.

