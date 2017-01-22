Davis drills last-second jumper to defeat ODU

The Charlotte 49ers (9-9, 3-4 C-USA) defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs (11-8, 4-3) 74-72 in front of 5,650 fans inside Halton Arena Saturday night, using 35 points from Jon Davis and a jumper with 0.2 remaining from the sophomore to beat the Monarchs in dramatic fashion.

“Honestly, when I had the ball in the last 24 seconds, I knew I wasn’t passing it,” Davis said. “I knew I was taking the last shot. I was feeling good all game and I told my teammates I was going to go at about eight seconds to make sure we had the last shot. I got up to the three-point line and saw nobody was coming so I got to my spot, stepped back to the elbow to create some space and knocked the shot down.”

With Davis’ 35 points, he became the first player since Leemire Goldwire (36 pts) in 2008 to score over 35 in a game in Halton Arena. Austin Ajukwa scored a season-high 17 points, including 12 in the second half. Charlotte also needed help from senior Reid Aube, who registered a season-high six points, along with a crucial block and steal in the final minutes of the game.

Starting arguably their shortest lineup all season long, the 49ers had a tall-task against ODU, who owned the fifth best defense in the nation coming into the night. The game remained tight until the 11-minute mark in the first half when the Monarchs went on a 10-1 run to take a 27-18 lead.

With just under five minutes remaining in the first half, senior Braxton Ogbueze dove for a loose ball at the middle of the court, looking to give the 49ers another possession to cut into the double-digit lead. What happened next, no one would have guessed.

Charlotte and Old Dominion got into a scuffle at mid-court in front of the biggest crowd at Halton Arena all season, resulting in ejections for both teams. Andrien White and Anthony Vanhook were ejected for the Niners and Jordan Baker for ODU, who had nine points at the time.

After the altercation, Charlotte ended the half on a 13-4 run, trailing ODU by three, 38-37.

The two teams exchanged multiple lead changes throughout the rest of the game, with Charlotte regaining the lead with just under 16 minutes remaining, up 46-45.

After a short run from Zoran Talley (16 pts, 12 rebs) and Ahmad Caver (25 points), ODU took back the lead from Charlotte, 52-48, but Charlotte continued to respond.

This time, the 49ers used Aube to get back into the ball game, knocking down a pair of free throws, along with a Davis jumper to tie the game at 52 with 12:59 remaining in the game. Aube recorded all of his six points in the second half.

Over the next 10 minutes, Davis and Ajukwa locked in for the Niners, hitting shot after shot. Davis knocked down a three to give Charlotte a 60-59 advantage with 8:36 left, followed by a jumper from Ajukwa. After a couple more free throws for Aube, Charlotte knotted the game up at 68 with 3:58 left on the clock.

After a made free throw for Denzell Taylor for ODU, the 49ers were deep into the shot clock when Hudson Price had the ball on the left-wing, not putting up a shot prior to this moment. When his team needed him the most, Price drove to the rack and got by his defender for a left-handed layup, giving Charlotte the 72-71 lead with 2:16 left.

With 29 seconds remaining and ODU still down by one, Talley went to the line to shoot two after getting fouled. After making the first, Talley missed the second shot, allowing Davis and company to hold for the final shot.

After a timeout by head coach Mark Price, everyone inside Halton Arena, including ODU’s coach Jeff Jones knew exactly who the ball was going to.

Davis held the ball near mid-court until about six seconds remaining, crossing over his defender and knocking down the long jumper with 0.2 left to give Charlotte the victory over ODU.

“A good win for us,” Price said. “It was a good win for our program. ODU is a team that has consistently been at the top of our league year in and year out. We know every time we play them it’s going to be a physical, tough game. Coach Jones does a terrific job with them and we know that they’re going to come in prepared. I just felt like from the get-go even though we were missing some shots in the first half that we got some great looks. We played the way we need to play defensively and even though it looks like we got killed on the boards, we battled on the boards all night long against the top-rebounding team in our league. A fantastic game obviously, I can’t say enough about JD (Jon Davis). He carried us tonight. It was one of those nights that he had to and he got some help from Austin offensively.”

Charlotte will travel to North Texas on the Jan. 26 and then stay in Texas for a battle with Rice on Saturday.

