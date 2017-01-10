Cone 336 becomes ‘Peace Haven’

Chancellor Philip L. Dubois approves plans for a meditation-prayer space on campus

After 10 years of students advocacy, UNC Charlotte will be opening it’s interfaith meditation-prayer space Tuesday.

The Muslim Student Association (MSA) along with many other organizations joined together in November to advocate for an interfaith-meditation space.

Muslim students, who pray five times a day, had been reserving library rooms to pray in for the past year.

After writing a six-page executive proposal and holding a demonstration on campus, the Chancellor agreed to the student’s request- giving them a dedicated space in Cone 336. They’re calling the space “Peace Haven.”

“I was a little surprised that it was a quick turn around from the Chancellor,” said President of MSA Abrar Al-Shaer. “Just in about a week and a half he had replied back saying that he’s moving forward with the approval.”

The space also got full funding from the Chancellor’s Office and Student Affairs.

Interfaith Niners, the organization that was asking for the room, agreed to open up the space as it is now and to start renovations in May.

Abrar is working with an interior designer to plan the renovations. She says she wants to take down the office walls in the room to open up the space and make it bigger.

“If we had started renovations right now, it would be closed all semester,” said Al-Shaer.

Some MSA members are donating prayer mats. The University has agreed to purchase pillows and yoga mats.

There have been multiple attempts made by students for this room over the past 10 years, including an organization entitled “Bonnie Cone’s Dream” that advocated for the space in 2014 but found no success.

“I kind of understood why the previous attempts failed,” said Al-Shaer. “Reason being, a lot of the times the previous leaders or students that tried to advocate for a space didn’t understand how to correctly advocate for it. The difference between what we did is we reached out to many different student organizations. We made it a student body initiative … We got support all across the board.”

Most universities have spaces where students can go to pray, including North Carolina State University, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Asheville, Appalachian State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and UNC Greensboro.

