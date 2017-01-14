Charlotte’s comeback falls short, loses to La Tech

The Charlotte 49ers played the hearts out but in the end, it was not enough to complete the massive comeback in the second half. Down by as many as 23, the Niners (7-9, C-USA 1-4) still fell short in a nail biter game to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-6, C-USA: 3-1) 79-73, in Halton Arena.

“We just didn’t play well in the first half; really not even in the first ten minutes of the second half,” Charlotte coach Mark Price said. “We have to figure out as a coaching staff why that’s not happening at the beginning of the game. Louisiana Tech came in with a loss and they were hungry for a win, we should be really hungry for a win and that’s disappointing. We have to come together as a team and play with that kind of intensity, because there are a lot of areas where we are deficient in size and we can’t allow teams to play harder than us.”

The game seemed one-sided until halfway through the second when the Niners began to rally for a comeback. Braxton Ogbueze put up 26 points with seven made three-pointers. 14 of Ogbueze’s buckets came in the second half, along with Jon Davis who put 11 of his 15 points in the second half as well. Anthony Vanhook nearly had a double-double with eight points and 13 rebounds, tying his career rebounding high.

La Tech was led in scoring by Jacobi Boykins’ 16 points, they had four players in double figures and had some impressive fast break slams: including a 360 and a one-handed tomahawk. The 360 dunk by Boykins put Louisiana up 57-34 with 15:40 left in the second half.

Ogbueze knocked down a three and started a 17-4 run cutting the bulldogs lead to 10 after another three from Davis with 8:50 left in the second half, 61-51.

John Davis scored with 4:38 in the second half putting the Niners within 6, but Louisiana was able to put the lead back to nine, 72-63 with only 3:01 left to play. Charlotte had a last push left in them and went on an 8-0 run giving Louisiana only a one point lead, 72-71, with only 1:12 left. Thanks to made free throws by Louisiana Tech they were able fight off Niners and close out the game in a win.

Charlotte returns to Halton Arena, Saturday, January 14 at 7 pm to play Southern Miss in their fifth Conference USA game.

Category:Men's Basketball, Sports