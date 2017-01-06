Charlotte wins in OT thriller over WKU on Education Day

The Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team extended their win streak to eight with an 89-85 overtime victory over Kendall Noble and the WKU Lady Toppers Thursday afternoon on Education Day, led by Grace Hunter with 32 points.

“It’s a win over a really good team and I’m not sure we played our best,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said. “That’s what good teams do – they find a way to win and protect your home court in conference play. We did what we needed to do. The credit goes to our players. They’ve been working hard for this and their confidence is high.”

The Lady Toppers (10-5, 2-1 C-USA) and the 49ers set the stage for the heavyweight battle in the first quarter, in a match-up where the game was tied for almost 11 minutes and there were 14 lead changes.

Charlotte (11-3, 3-0 C-USA) got the tip and the basket from Nyilah Jamison-Myers (12 pts, 10 rebs) to start the game, but Ivy Brown and the Lady Toppers marched right down the court to answer the 49ers. Grace Hunter hit her first three of the night to put Charlotte up 7-6 just three minutes into the game.

After a three from Laia Raventos (8 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts), WKU eased by the 49ers, going on an 8-0 run, giving them a 16-10 lead, which proved to be the biggest lead of the game for the Lady Toppers.

Down by six, Charlotte used two makes from downtown from Ciara Gregory and Lefty Webster to force a tie at 16 at the 1:55 mark in the first. Both teams added on five points to even the score at 21, putting on a show for over 4,500 students in attendance for Education Day in Halton Arena.

The Lady Toppers pulled away early in the quarter to a 6-point lead, but 3-point specialist Gregory knocked down a three to cut the lead in half, 26-29. Hunter started to settle in during the second quarter, scoring four straight points to help the 49ers go on a 7-1 run, evening the score, 30-30.

WKU’s Jaycee Coe, a Kentucky transfer, knocked down a couple triples to give the Lady Toppers a late lead in the second quarter, but Raventos and Webster answered again for Charlotte, with the 49ers now leading 38-36. Charlotte took a 40-38 lead heading into halftime.

Hunter continued to lead the team in the third quarter, hitting two threes to cap off a 3-for-3 day from behind the arc. But as soon as the young fans in the crowd thought Charlotte would pull away for a big victory, WKU stayed in the ball game behind Nobles’ excellence on the court, finishing the night just two assists away from a triple-double to go along with 11 rebounds.

Tied 62-62 going into the fourth, WKU came out as the aggressors, jumping out to a 73-68 lead behind Noble. The 49ers used a couple stops on defense to tie the game at 73, as Raventos found Gregory in transition who buried a three.

Trailing 79-75, Charlotte used a jumper from Webster and a layup from Jamison-Myers to tie the game with 16.5 seconds remaining, with Noble and WKU having the remaining seconds to get off a game-winning shot. Noble got the call for the Lady Toppers, knocking down a short jumper over two Charlotte defenders to go up by two, 81-79 with 3.2 seconds remaining. Noble finished with 27 points.

Coach Consuegra and her crew drew up a play in the timeout for the hot hand, Hunter, who received the inbound pass and dribbled from the right elbow and to the rack, finishing off the glass to send the game into overtime, squared up at 81.

“As soon as I went into the huddle and said we’re running a play for Grace, they all agreed,” Consuegra said. “Grace was tremendous and what y’all don’t know is that she was throwing up and sick all night. She was sick this morning and her tank was on zero. There were times when I looked at her and could tell she didn’t have any energy. She gutted it out and it was an incredible performance by a kid that didn’t even eat the pre-game meal. Those are the kids we recruit here at Charlotte. They want to win and have a chip on their shoulder.”

The 49ers prevailed in overtime, holding the Lady Toppers to only four points in overtime on 1-of-8 shooting from the floor. Hunter sealed the deal with a free throw with 5.6 seconds remaining to make it a four-point game, while also creating a couple turnovers on defense in overtime.

Charlotte improves to 6-0 on Education Day and will look to keep their winning streak alive when they host Marshall on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Halton Arena.

