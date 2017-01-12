PREVIEW: Charlotte to take on Lady Techsters

Niners hit the road again for more conference play

The Charlotte 49ers women’s team is continuing to grow together and mesh at the right time. After their win against Marshall, the Niners increased their winning streak to nine games and improved their record to 12-3. However, even though they are currently undefeated (4-0) in conference play, there is still work to be done. Charlotte will go down to Louisiana for a battle with Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

Scouting Louisiana Tech

The Lady Techsters come into Thursday’s tilt with a record of 6-8, and are 1-2 in conference play. They are coming off two narrow road losses, one to UTEP (69-62) and the most recent to UTSA (63-61). With that being said, LA Tech is hungry for their first win in the new year and their first since December 30 (against Southern Miss).

LA Tech is 4-3 on their home floor and will look to protect it at all costs. The Lady Techsters are led in scoring by two sophomores– guard Kierra Anthony (11.9 points per game, 44.6 percent from three) and guard Jasmine LeBlanc (11.7 points, 8.7 rebounds per game). Rounding out the double-digit scorers is Rochelle Vasquez, a senior guard putting up 11.4 points a game. Other key threats are Alexus Malone (9.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Reauna Cleaver (9.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg), as well as senior Shlonte Allen (7.5 ppg through two games).

With so many scoring threats, it’s no surprise that the Lady Techsters average 68.9 points per game. In addition, they shoot 44.8 percent from the floor as a team and pull down 39.9 boards per contest. They also hold their opponents to only 64.2 points a game, resulting in a +4.7 scoring margin. Perhaps most interesting is how the Lady Techsters seem to turn it up as the game goes along. Through their 14 games, LA Tech scores the most points in the fourth quarter. They typically play much better in the second half and hit more of their shots, so expect them to go on a run if they go down early.

49ers hitting their stride

Meanwhile, the Niners are hot. Charlotte is coming off two straight home wins (nine straight victories overall). The first of those wins was an overtime thriller over WKU, and the second came against Marshall. Guard Grace Hunter won the Conference USA Player of the Week Award a week after fellow guard Ciara Gregory was named to the NCAA’s “Starting Five.” To top off all of that good news, Charlotte received one vote in AP’s national poll, their first vote since their historic 2013 season when they went 26-6.

Clearly, the nation is noticing the 49ers’ play, and how could they not?

Charlotte has continued to exhibit great balance as the season has gone along. Hunter has continued her aggressive play in both the scoring and rebounding columns — her 16.4 points and 7.3 boards lead the roster. A slew of double-doubles has only improved her confidence, and Gregory is getting hot from the three-point line. She’s hit 15 threes since the beginning of conference play, including six treys in the win over Rice and four more in the overtime win against WKU. Her 14.2 points per game average has continued to rise as the season has progressed.

Senior Lefty Webster has also been turning it up for Charlotte. While she was mostly facilitating during the non-conference slate, she has been extremely aggressive as of late. She dropped 19 points, seven assists and six boards in the win over Marshall and had a near double-double against WKU (12 points, nine assists). Junior Nyilah Jamison-Myers is averaging 14 points in conference play and Laia Raventos has come close to two double-doubles as well (eight points, seven assists against WKU; 10 points, nine assists vs. Marshall).

Put all of those players’ skills together, and you’ve got a formidable team that’s hitting their stride.

Charlotte averages 72.6 points a game on 43 percent from the field, and pulls down 38.9 boards per contest. Most importantly, the Niners are 5-1 in road contests. Even Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra has said this team is great at “creating their own energy.” With that being said, expect the Niners to come out looking to force the issue on the defensive end and use their size to their advantage.

Charlotte will look to score its 10th straight win and fifth conference victory at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Fans can listen to the game on Charlotte 49ers radio and watch the action live on LATechSports.com.

