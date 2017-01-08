Charlotte shoots down Thundering Herd

Five double-digit scorers lead Charlotte to ninth straight win

The Charlotte 49ers’ women’s team just keeps on rolling. A few days after an overtime victory over Western Kentucky, the Niners didn’t let up as they cruised to a 93-77 win over Marshall. The win kept Charlotte undefeated in C-USA play through four games and also at home. The 49ers are now 7-0 at Halton Arena.

Sophomore Grace Hunter had her tenth career double-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, Lefty Webster had 19 points, seven dimes and six boards, Nyilah Jamison-Myers had 17 points, Ciara Gregory added 13 and Laia Raventos had a near double-double with 10 points and nine assists.

The Niners raced off to a quick start, as the Thundering Herd had no response to their hot shooting (12-20, 60 percent). After building a 10-2 advantage, Marshall clawed its way back but Charlotte responded with a big 12-2 run to end the period. The result was a 29-16 lead after one, which represented the highest scoring first quarter in the program’s history.

The second quarter was much different, as Charlotte couldn’t hit much of anything from the floor. Marshall grabbed the momentum, trimming the deficit and going on a run of their own. The Herd outscored the Niners 20-10 in the second and entered intermission only down by three, 39-36.

“I was really proud of our team. In the first quarter we came out and really set the tone, which I thought was important for this game,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said. “We played very well defensively, executed our ball screen defense about perfect and took them out of a lot of their stuff. …For some reason we had a big lull in the second quarter, which I was not pleased with at all. We regrouped at halftime, and credit our players for coming out in the second half and doing what we needed to do.”

In the third, the Charlotte offense started clicking again, as they continued their hot shooting from the first quarter. The team shot 14-18 from the field to score a whopping 31 points in the frame, with the majority of the scoring coming from Webster and Hunter. Amaya Ransom (nine points) and Jaida Robinson (seven) also got involved in the action off the bench, contributing to an 8-0 run that briefly stifled the Herd. However, Marshall continued to get looks for its leading scorer Shayna Gore, whose three-point shooting cut the deficit to 11 entering the final frame.

In the fourth, Gregory and Webster continued to lead the charge as the 49ers used penetration and timely three-point shooting to put away the Herd. Gregory’s final three pointer of the game extended Charlotte’s lead to 19 points, and Marshall simply had no more left in the tank. The win kept Charlotte’s win streak alive, and the Niners continued to show why they are one of the hottest teams in the league at the moment.

“I think I just try to be as patient as possible,” Webster said. “I know when I was younger, that’s what Coach Cara talked to me about a lot is just being patient and letting my offense come to me… I think I’m doing a better job of trying to find that balance of knowing when I can score and when I need to pass.”

Charlotte will hit the road for their next game, a contest against Louisiana Tech. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. and will be the start of a three-game road trip.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball