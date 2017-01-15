Charlotte Shoots Down Eagles

Niners grind their way to road win

It’s a known fact that the perfect remedy for losing is winning. The Charlotte 49ers women’s team definitely took their medicine on Saturday, holding on for a 78-61 road win over the Southern Mississippi Eagles. Charlotte was led by Nyilah Jamison-Myers’ 23 points and seven rebounds, but she had help. All five starters scored in double figures. Grace Hunter had 21 points, six boards and five assists, Lefty Webster had 14 points, and Laia Raventos and Ciara Gregory scored 10 apiece.

The Niners raced off to a great start, scoring at will and converting 10 of their 16 field goal attempts. Webster and Jamison-Myers were active, as they combined for 14 of the team’s 23 points. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles only hit 3-16 field goals (18.8 percent clip), including 1-5 from downtown. Hunter scored five points during the quarter and dished out three assists, contributing to positive ball movement and helping the Niners race out to a 23-9 lead after the first period.

The second quarter was a much different story. The Niners only got up nine field goals, making four of them, and committed 11 turnovers to four assists during the period. The Golden Eagles marched back on the strength of a 11-3 run and whittled the deficit to four points, most of them coming from Brittany Dinkins (25 total points). USM’s run made a dent in the Niners’ lead, but Charlotte still led 35-30 at halftime.

“I’m really proud of our team because we were disappointed with our ability to get the ball in the paint in our last game. It was really important for us to play inside-out, and we wanted to get Ny as many touches as we could,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said. “We knew they couldn’t match up with her. We expected them to double her… we followed the game plan very well, and obviously the rest of our team stepped up and did what they did.”

Jamison-Myers became more active in the second half, and her eight points paced the Charlotte scoring in the third quarter. Her timely baskets offset Dinkins’ scoring, whose hot shooting jumpstarted a run and eventually led to a brief tie at 47. Dinkins scored 10 points in the frame for USM. However, a 6-0 run pushed Charlotte to a 53-47 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Charlotte pulled away in the fourth on the shoulders of Jamison-Myers, Hunter and Gregory. Hunter and Gregory both dropped seven points in the quarter, while Jamison-Myers kept getting touches down on the block. Jamison-Myers powered her way to nine points on the low block, and USM simply had no answer for her. For the game, Charlotte hit 30 of their 51 field goals (58.8 percent) and outscored the Eagles in the paint (44-18). They also outrebounded the Eagles 35-28, which helped offset the Niners’ lack of bench scoring.

“Really proud of my team. My favorite thing about this team is anytime we have a setback or hit adversity– whether it’s in a game or practice or wherever it might be– they always bounce back. And that’s a great characteristic that we have,” Consuegra said.

Charlotte will be on the road for another contest next Saturday as they visit Old Dominion at 4 p.m.

