Charlotte looks for third straight win against C-USA opponent North Texas

Charlotte (9-9, 3-4 C-USA) is traveling to North Texas (6-13, 0-7 C-USA) Thursday for their second match up of the season.

Charlotte won the December 31st contest by a score of 101-76. In that game, Charlotte had five double-digit scorers.

The key to this game will be able to spread the ball around and find a way to win the rebound battle. In the previous match up, Charlotte was out rebounded 31-49.

Charlotte’s Identity

Charlotte hasn’t been as hot recently as they were to start the season, but it’s clearly the approach that the 49ers would like to take. This is a team that uses small ball to their advantage, utilizing the ability to get up and down the court quicker than most opponents. Anthony Vanhook is the key to making this possible. The gritty forward from Chapel Hill plays bigger than his height, as he is currently leading the team in rebounds with 6.4.

Teams are going to have a difficult time stopping this team once the backcourt begins to put it all together. Braxton Ogbueze, Quentin Jackson, Jon Davis, and Andrien White have all been able to individually showcase their abilities, but we’ve yet to get a glimpse of what happens when all four play their best ball on the same night. This team has the potential to be the best backcourt in Conference USA.

Jon Davis

All pieces of a puzzle are equivalent, but their seems to be a correlation between Davis’ performance and the performance of the team. Davis is coming off of a career night, dropping 35 points and hitting the game winner against a respectable Old Dominion team.

Charlotte will need him to carry that momentum through the rest of the season if they have goals for postseason success.

It’s not just his scoring, but his ability to play make and create for other players that is extremely important for this team.

Stay Disciplined on Defense

Old Dominion is a well-balanced basketball team that relies on their defensive output to win games. This is a team that has won eleven games, but with that being said, they’ve only crossed the 72 point threshold once in nineteen games.

It’ll be necessary for Charlotte to focused and not allow North Texas to score at a high level. With this being a rematch, fans shouldn’t expect another blowout after scouting has been done and the appropriate adjustments have been made.

Coach Mark Price will hope to regain the hot streak that the team had in the beginning of the season.

Game Details

The game is set for 8:00 p.m. at the Super Pit, in Denton, Texas.

