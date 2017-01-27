Charlotte continues win streak, pulls away from North Texas

The Charlotte 49ers (15-4, 7-1 C-USA) defeated the North Texas Mean Green (6-13, 3-5 C-USA) 66-49 inside Halton Arena Thursday night, led by a second straight double-double from Nyilah Jamison-Myers.

“Winning while we’re not stellar offensively is a great sign so we need to continue to gain confidence while facing this kind of adversity,” head coach Cara Consuegra said. “So great job by the starters. I’m really proud of Ny(ilah Jamison-Myers), especially because she started slowly. To get 18 (points) and 13 (rebounds) is really incredible.”

North Texas opened the game with a three-pointer from Terriell Bradley. The Niners came right back with an and-one bucket from Grace Hunter off a feed from Laia Raventos. Lefty Webster drove hard and shook her defender with a behind the back dribble giving the Niners a 5-3 lead.

After that bucket the Niners did not score for 5:40. During that time, North Texas went on a 15 -0 run. Nyila Jamison-Myers broke the dry spell with free-throws. After a turnover from the Mean Grean under the Niners basket, Amaya Ransom scored an easy two points.

After two more free throws from Jamison-Myers, North Texas closed the first quarter with a three-pointer at the buzzer, leading 21-10.

Jamison-Myers missed an easy layup under the bucket but pulled down her own rebound and converted it to an and-one bucket for the first points of the second quarter. After back-to-back threes from Ciara Gregory and Hunter, the Niners gained their first lead since the opening minutes of the game, 24-23. A fast break bucket from Laia Raventos forced North Texas to take a timeout. The Mean Green went five minutes without a field goal but were able to get easy points under the basket giving them the lead at the end of the half, 30-29.

Gregory scored the first points of the fourth quarter with a baseline drive. After being frustrated by the physical play from North Texas post players, Jamison-Myers went on to score the next eight points for the Niners. Hunter scored a put back layup giving Charlotte a 56-46 point lead with 4:59 left in the fourth quarter. UNT only put up one more free throw for the rest of the game and the Niners pulled away closing the game with a 17-point lead, winning 66-49.

Gregory took the record for most three-pointers attempted for the Charlotte women’s program with 571. She surpassed Hilary Sigmon, who held the record with 567. She still holds the record for three pointers made with 203. Gregory only needs to 13 threes to tie the record.

The Niners return to play Saturday at 7 p.m. against Rice on ESPN3.

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball