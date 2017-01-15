Charlotte 49ers handle Southern Miss at home

The Charlotte 49ers (8-9, 2-4 C-USA) were back on their home court Saturday night to take on the Golden Eagles, ultimately beating Southern Miss 82-66 behind five double-figure scorers, led by Anthony Vanhook with 16 points and nine rebounds.

“It was good to get a W tonight,” head coach Mark Price said. “It was something that we needed obviously as a team. We’ve been struggling the last really six to seven games, but you know we just keep working at it. We have got to become a better defensive team and we know that, but we have got to continue to grow, but tonight was out best defensive effort.”

The first half was a slow start for the Niners as Southern Miss kept up a consistent pace, but sophomore Jon Davis changed that with his first few three pointers to start the half, putting the 49ers in the lead, 10-7 with 14:22 left on the clock in first half.

Anthony Vanhook sank his first shot of the night for the Niners to give Charlotte a 12-9 advantage, while Braxton Ogbueze knocked down his first three-pointer of the night, with Charlotte still leading 15-9 with 10:53 left in the first.

Southern Miss (5-12, C-USA 2-3) gave way to Hudson Price and Andrien White midway through the first half, allowing Price and White to hit a pair of threes to put Charlotte up by 10, 26-16. After a missed shot from Austin Ajukwa (9 pts, 7 rebs), White followed with a put-back dunk, almost bringing the rim down with him and sending Niner Nation into a frenzy of cheers.

The 49ers led 41-32 heading into the second half with Southern Miss struggling to find the basket early. Charlotte jumped out to a 50-36 lead behind a three-point play from Ajukwa as he made the tough layup while being fouled, and knocked down the free throw to give the Niners a 14-point lead. Davis, who finished with 15 points and seven assists, tallied an assist midway through the fourth, crossing up a Southern Miss defender and dishing it to Ajukwa, who knocked down a three to give Charlotte a 63-50 lead. Later in the game, with the 49ers up big, coach Price put in junior walk-on Corey Bias in the ball game, as Bias got to the free throw line and got his first two points while wearing the green and white. The 49ers wound up winning 82-66, getting a much needed win to end their four-game losing slid.

Charlotte will have a full week off before hosting Old Dominion on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. inside Halton Arena. The game will be a “Green Out.”

