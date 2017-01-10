Cara Consuegra records 100th career win

After six years of handwork and countless hours of practice, Consuegra reaches the century mark

Dec. 30, 2016. This is a date that head coach Cara Consuegra for the Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team will likely remember for the rest of her life. This is the day that she earned win No. 100.

“I’m just really thankful for my family and my husband,” Consuegra said. “I think that’s the first thing that I think about, is all the sacrifices that he and my family made for me to have the opportunity to be here. He’s supported me so fiercely and I’m just really lucky. The second thing I thought about was my thankfulness and loyalty to Charlotte. We haven’t had perfect years every season, but they always had my back and assured me that I was their coach and they supported me through that process.”

As you can tell, coach Consuegra is a very selfless person, not talking about her own dedication for her 100th win, but the dedication by the people closest to her. One of the people that coach Consuegra has been very close with for a while now is Randi Henderson, an assistant coach for the 49ers, who just happens to be Consuegra’s old teammate at the University of Iowa.

“Cara was committed to being a college basketball coach probably from the day she was born,” Henderson said. “She is an extremely competitive person and will do whatever she needs to get ready for a game. In college, if we needed to shoot extra we would do that. Now, it’s extra film, calling other coaches on how they guarded and getting different ideas on how to play teams.”

Preparation, as Henderson alluded to, has been a key to success for Consuegra in her six years at the helm for the 49ers, something that senior guard Ciara Gregory can testify to.

“She’s always watching film. When we are on the plane or at the airport, she is watching film,” Gregory said. “She’s just always doing something to prepare us for the next game.”

Coach Consuegra got her first job in basketball as the director of operations at Penn State before heading to Marquette for seven years as an assistant coach, helping pave the way to Charlotte. Judy Rose, the current athletic director at Charlotte who earned 93 wins as the head coach with the 49ers women’s basketball team, was passed this season by Consuegra for second all-time wins at Charlotte.

When asked if there were any milestones she set for herself as a coach, she humbly said, “I have the same philosophy for myself as I have for my team and that is just to get better everyday and every year. I think for me, looking back over the course of my career and these wins, I think about the coach I was in year one and the coach I am in year six and it’s dramatically different.”

In year two, Consuegra’s coaching career got dramatically different after her team’s win on Feb. 10, 2013 in Philly against Saint Joseph’s, a game that created a sense of belonging for her as a coach.

“St. Joe’s was a very good team,” Consuegra said. “At that point I kind of felt like my team was pretty good but we hadn’t really been tested. We ended up winning (71-66) and I remember being in the locker room after the game and just getting really emotional. I had been coaching for about a year and that was one of the first times that I felt like this is the type of team I want to coach. A team that has heart and wants to win. That was the first moment that I told myself, ‘We are getting there.’ That’s one that I will never forget.”

When coaching in college, hours are limited between games and watching film is extremely important, but Consuegra knows when enough is enough and when she needs to put time aside for other things that are important as well.

“On game day, I try to stop watching film and kind of let my mind clear,” Consuegra said. “I spend a lot of time on game day preparing my pregame speech, which is something that is very important to me.”

Many coaches have little tactics that they do throughout games to stay composed and help their team execute throughout the game, and the same goes for coach Consuegra.

“Something that I started to do a couple years ago was a little note card that I keep in my pocket during the game to help me stay focused in games. So I will just kind of write on the note card some controllables for myself. I’ll also write down some keys to the game that I can focus on and that will help keep my team focused.”

So with win No. 100 under her belt, the next milestone would be her 176th win, which would put her as the all-time win leader at Charlotte, ultimately passing Ed Baldwin. But with those type of accolades not exactly high on her list, coach Consuegra’s focus is just on one thing, “How can I be the best leader for my team.”

Category:Sports, Women's Basketball