Campus community to receive new ID cards starting Monday

New 49er ID cards promise longevity and more secure transactions, contactless technology allows for faster use

New 49er ID cards will be distributed to all faculty, staff and students starting Monday on the first floor of the Student Union.

The new cards will ensure stronger security through contactless technology. The magnetic stripe on the back of the current cards will be replaced by a radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip which will allow for tapping at card readers at dining halls, residence halls and other places where cards were originally swiped.

“If you have a credit card, does it have a chip? Everything has gone from mag stripe to chip, so what we’ve done is generally followed how it’s been adopted throughout the industry. Mag stripe inherently cannot be made secure,” 49er Card Office Tech Support Specialist Anthony Smucler said.

Residence halls that are currently tap-enabled include Belk, Hawthorn, Holshouser, Hunt, Laurel, Martin, Multimode and Oak. Lynch, Moore, Sanford, Scott, Wallis and Witherspoon are not.

The card will also feature two numbers. They will continue to have the UNC Charlotte ID number, also known as the ‘800 number,’ on the card as well as an additional 16-digit card number. This card number will link all transactions to the user and will change whenever a card is replaced.

In the past, 49er ID cards have had a tendency for photos to smear off, so the office added an overlay to the photos on these new cards. Smucler said the tapping rather than swiping will also add to the longevity of the card.

The University is working with Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) on embedding the CATS transit app onto the card, providing students with an all access pass that will allow them to ride buses, trolley and the light rail. The all access pass, if approved, will be covered by student’s transportation fee, which is planned to increase next year. The City of Charlotte is starting the process of getting approval from the Metropolitan Transportation Council this week.

Up to a certain date, students had the option to upload their own photos online for the new ID cards. If a student needs to replace a card, they will this option again.

The distribution will last until Thursday during a campus-wide re-card event. Bring a driver’s license or current 49er ID card to pick up the new card. Cards can be picked up from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday on the first floor of the Student Union, across from the ID office and next to NinerTech. Faculty and staff can pick up their card any day but also exclusively Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All unclaimed passes will be available for pick-up in the Auxiliary Services building. Auxiliary Services will slowly begin terminating the old cards.

New students who enrolled last semester received a soft launch of the contactless cards without the embedded transit app, which wasn’t able to be installed by SOAR. Therefore, these students will be included in the re-carding event.

Students should ensure their new card functions correctly and wait one business day before disposing of the old card.

RETRACTION

In the Tuesday, Jan. 31 print edition of the Niner Times, we incorrectly reported that the students will be able to get new ID’s on Fri., Feb. 3. That day is designated for Faculty and Staff pick up. All other dates are for both students and faculty/staff.

