Ajukwa making a difference

Charlotte 49ers seem to have struck gold with the addition of Austin Ajukwa

We know that Austin Ajukwa is a 6-foot-7 guard that plays for Charlotte. The question is, where did he come from?

Ajukwa hails from Columbia, S.C, and was the number two recruit in the state of South Carolina when he came out of Cardinal Newman in 2013.

From there, he began his collegiate basketball career at Clemson University before ultimately transferring to Charlotte after two years of being on the active roster.

To many, it may seem like he came out of nowhere, but there is an explanation for that.

Due to the structure of the NCAA’s transfer rules, Ajukwa was ineligible to play for Charlotte during the Fall semester of the season. Because of this, fans weren’t able to get a glimpse of what he can bring to the table until the away matchup against the University of Florida on December 17. He recorded 12 points, 4 steals and 3 rebounds in that contest.

Ever since his debut, he has been making a significant impact for the Charlotte squad.

In his first nine games as a member of the Charlotte 49ers, he is averaging 10.1 points and 3.2 in just 23 minutes of action. These performances are good enough to put him top-four on the team in both rebounds and scoring.

Fans and players alike hope that this trend continues throughout the rest of the season. Ajukwa is guaranteed to get more playing time if that is the case.

Standing tall at 6-foot-7, Ajukwa helps provide a bit of size for a team that is relatively small and thrives off of playing small ball. His ability to slash and shoot at a high level perfectly compliments the playing style of lead guard Jon Davis.

This was evident Saturday night when they took on Old Dominion in Halton Arena. Jon Davis scored a career-high 35 points. Ajukwa was able to feed off of that and pour in 17 points of his own, including 12 in the second half.

With senior guard Braxton Ogbueze set to graduate after this season, head coach Mark Price seems to have found a diamond in the rough, capable of filling that role.

Charlotte fans should feel confident that they have secured a strong backcourt for the next few seasons.

Welcome to Charlotte basketball, Austin.

