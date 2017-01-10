50 Years of Martin Scorsese

A chronicling of the director's best work in anticipation of "Silence."

Few filmmakers have had a resume like Martin Scorsese. The 74-year-old director has not only given the world a wide array of iconic feature movies but also numerous documentaries, concert films, shorts and even television episodes. 2017 marks a huge year for the director, having now been making movies for 50 years. It’s also the 10th anniversary of his long overdue Best Director win for “The Departed” as well as the wide-release of “Silence,” the filmmaker’s long-brewing passion project about Jesuit missionaries facing persecution in 17th century Japan. The film was given a limited run at Christmas to be eligible for awards season.

Below is a breakdown of some of Scorsese’s finest work including famous performances, iconic lines, eclectic music choices and, of course, the films themselves.

Best Crime Movie: “Goodfellas”

Of the many different types of movies Martin Scorsese has brought us over the last 50 years, it’s his crime pictures that have come to be considered his bread and butter. Depending on whether or not you consider “Gangs of New York” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” to be among those considered, (I do) Scorsese has made six pictures dealing with groups of men involved in crime. Of these, “Goodfellas” is arguably the crowning jewel. Based on the story of New York mobster Henry Hill and his experience in the east coast crime syndicate, it’s a perfect match of director and source material. Scorsese grew up around crime in his neighborhood of Little Italy and understands the world of these pictures like few other filmmakers. “Goodfellas” also allows Scorsese to be at his most free stylistically, incorporating voice-over, fourth wall breaks, freeze frames, elaborate tracking shots and clever music drops into the picture. It’s two-and-a half hours long but speeds by like a coked-up roller coaster. Like all of the director’s crime pictures, “Goodfellas” highlights the attractiveness of crime: money, power and women but never fails to remind audiences of the harsh consequences within that world. At any moment the character’s rock star lifestyle can erupt into a shell of bullets and blood.

Best Rock-Doc: “The Last Waltz”

Aside from crime, Scorsese has become synonymous with rock-n-roll. Last year he brought that love and knowledge to television in the series “Vinyl.” Iconic rock music can also often be found in many of his movies. That love of music has also lead to several notable documentaries focusing on various bands and musicians. Yet, even with heavyweights profiles on artists such as the Bob Dylan in “No Direction Home” or the two-part “George Harrison: Living in a Material World,” the choice for his most essential rock-picture is a no-brainer. “The Last Waltz” details the final concert of “The Band” back in 1976. Scorsese himself was close friends with several of the group’s members and helped shape a picture that not only captures their emotional final performance but chronicles their entire legacy as well. With icons such as Dylan, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell and Van Morrison dropping in to make appearances, “The Last Waltz” is a must see for any music lover.

Quintessential De Niro Collaboration: “Raging Bull”

Has there ever been an actor/director partnership quite as great or fruitful as Scorsese and De Niro? The pair made eight movies together and all, except maybe “New York, New York,” are classics. Both would go on to do fantastic work with other people, but let’s be real, Scorsese was at his best with De Niro and De Niro his best with Scorsese. So how do you narrow down just one film to represent such a fruitful partnership? First, how iconic is the film in question? Second, how essential is De Niro’s performance to both the film and his career? Finally, how much does Scorsese’s filmmaking enhance the picture and how does it stand against the other work in his career? From there, two movies seem to move to the forefront: “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull.” However, “Taxi Driver” really was a three-way collaboration between De Niro, Scorsese, and writer Paul Schrader, who at the end of the day is the real architect of that film. “Raging Bull” on the other hand was a film that originated with De Niro. The actor tried numerous times to get Scorsese interested in the biopic about boxer Jake Lamotta but it wouldn’t be until after a life-threatening cocaine overdose that the director budged. The two put all their energy into the project, with Scorsese fearing it could be his last movie. De Niro’s performance would win him an Oscar for Best Actor and he is now looked upon as a pinnacle of method acting. Scorsese, on the other hand, pulled out all the bells and whistles using his signature style to create some of the most breathtaking boxing sequences ever put on film. “Raging Bull” never feels like a traditional Hollywood biopic or sports movie; it’s a raw, ugly, and a surprisingly poetic portrayal of a deeply flawed human being.

Top 5 Iconic Lines in a Scorsese Movie:

“You talkin’ to me?” ~ Travis Bickle (“Taxi Driver”) “Funny how? How am I funny?” ~ Tommy (“Goodfellas”) “Never rat on your friends, always keep your mouth shut.” ~ Jimmy Conway (“Goodfellas”) “Money won is twice as sweet as money earned.” ~ Eddie Felson (“The Color of Money”) “You don’t make up for your sins in the church, you do it in the streets. The rest is bullshit and you know it.” ~ voiceover (“Mean Streets”)

Quintessential Dicaprio Collaboration: “The Wolf of Wall Street”

De Niro may be the quintessential Scorsese leading man but, in more recent years Leonardo Dicaprio has emerged as another one of the director’s key collaborators. They’ve done five movies together, several of which have given the director some of his biggest box-office hits. As with the section on De Niro above, one has to factor how iconic the movie is, how much Dicaprio brings to the project, and how much Scorsese brought as a director. Many people would likely be quick to label “The Departed” as their quintessential collaboration. However, despite Scorsese winning a Best Director Oscar for the film and Dicaprio being quite good, the film belongs just as much to Matt Damon as it does Dicaprio. Therefore, “The Wolf of Wall Street” is their ultimate collaboration. Like De Niro with “Raging Bull,” Dicaprio had been trying to get the picture chronicling the exploits of Wall Street criminal Jordan Belfort off the ground for years. Somehow he knew that Scorsese would be the right filmmaker to tackle the project and waited until he was available to work on it. The patience paid off, the film arguably being the funniest of Scorsese’s comedies and returned to him to the wild energetic style of “Goodfellas” and “Casino.” Dicaprio goes larger than life, portraying Belfort as someone just as repulsive as he is charming and manages to strike comedy gold in the process. It’s easily the best performance of his career and arguably the most visually exciting Scorsese has been since the 90s.

Most Underrated Movie: “The King of Comedy”

At the time of its release, “The King of Comedy” was a flop. Perhaps audiences just were not ready or just didn’t get the humor, but whatever the reason, it remains one of Scorsese’s funniest and most satisfying projects that far too few have seen. Coming straight off his Oscar win for “Raging Bull,” De Niro plays Rupert Pupkin, an aspiring comedian obsessed with a late night talk-show host played by Jerry Lewis. What plays out is a dark satire on fame and celebrity culture with Pupkin’s obsession growing gradually more unnerving. In an interview for the book “Conversations with Scorsese,” the director mentions how unsettling he finds the picture even to this day. In many ways, Pupkin is similar to the character of Travis Bickle, whom De Niro played in Taxi Driver. Both are delusional and psychologically unstable. Yet, what makes Pupkin such a marvelous character is the layer of politeness over his threatening demeanor. With his clownish looking suits, chubby cheeks and goofy mustache, it’s easily the best of De Niro’s comedy performances.

Top 10 Music Moments:

“Layla (Piano Exit)” from “Goodfellas”: the camera pans over the bodies of dead mobsters killed off after a major heist. Ever bit of the frame is precisely cued to the music. “Be My Baby” from “Mean Streets”: Harvey Keitel’s head hits the pillow and we’re off! This marks the first great pop-song moment in film history. “Jump Into the Fire” from “Goodfellas”: Henry Hill runs around town doing errands, high on drugs, and paranoid about a helicopter that seems to be following him. “And Then He Kissed Me” from “Goodfellas”: Henry Hill leads his wife to be through the back door of a club. Scorsese films the sequence in one unbroken take, creating one of the most memorable shots in film history. “Cavalleria Rusticana – Intermezzo” from “Raging Bull”: Jake Lemotta warms up in slow motion as the opening credits roll. There’s just something operatic about it. “Gimme Shelter” from “The Departed”: Jack Nicolson’s mob boss villain tightens his reign on the neighborhood and, in the process, brings a young pupil under his wing. “Love is Strange” from “Casino”: De Niro’s character witnesses Sharron Stone cause a ruckus in his casino but he doesn’t care, he’s in love. “House of the Rising Sun” from “Casino”: After their involvement in Vegas comes to the attention of the F.B.I, the Chicago mob violently kills off anyone involved. “I’m Shipping up to Boston” from “The Departed”: Dicaprio is recruited to be an undercover cop, the music kicks in and the movie gets a jolt of energy. “Late for the Sky” from “Taxi Driver”: Travis Bickle stares at the television intensely, it’s clear he’s loosing his mind.

Best to Watch With Grandparents: “The Age of Innocence”

Watching a movie with grandparents can be quite an experience, and chances are they’re not too keen on violent crime films, stories of delusional cab drivers or biopics about animalistic boxers. If they are, good for you. If not, and they’re the kind of people who enjoy sitting down for heaping dose of “Downton Abbey,” then “The Age of Innocence” is certainly the movie for them. Set in the aristocratic world of Gilded Age New York, the film stars Daniel Day-Lewis as a wealthy lawyer engaged to a young woman played by Winona Ryder. However, he becomes unexpectedly fond himself of his fiance’s cousin, a countess from Europe played by Michelle Pfieffer. It’s a much slower movie compared to most of the director’s work but impeccably made nonetheless. Being the film historian that he is, Scorsese has often relished in the opportunity to make old-school Hollywood genre pictures with “The Age of Innocence” being his attempt at making a lavish costume drama of edict. Within this world of lavish beauty and decadence, Scorsese crafts an internal drama about one man’s struggle between duty and inner feelings.

Best to Watch With Kids: “Hugo”

Many eyebrows were raised in 2011 when Scorsese prepared to release a…children’s movie. It seemed strange considering many of the filmmaker’s work has been so provocative. However, once audiences got a look at the film, it became clear what Scorsese’s attraction to the project was. Based on the novel by Brian Selznick, “Hugo” tells the story of a young orphan living in a train station in Paris. There his life interlocks with a local toy maker, who is revealed to be revolutionary filmmaker Georges Méliès. Scorsese, being the avid film historian that he is, relishes in the opportunity to share with audiences, specifically younger ones, the beauty and wonder of Méliès work. It’s a movie that both children and adults will enjoy. Along with a chance to introduce a bit of film history to those watching, “Hugo” allows Scorsese the chance to play around with 3-D technology. And yes, 3-D can be a little annoying but here Scorsese uses it to add an extra layer of depth to the images he creates. The details in the film’s world seem more rich and immersive.

Most Fascinating Misfire: “New York, New York”

Most filmmakers have at least one misfire in their career. For Martin Scorsese, that misfire was arguably the musical “New York, New York.” In an interview for the book “Conversations with Scorsese,” the director talks of how, in hindsight, the project was probably doomed from inception. The idea was to do a massive classic Hollywood musical with the acting techniques of new Hollywood. In the end, the mixture of having lavish sets requiring precise blocking and coordination did not mesh well with a script that was almost 100% improvised. Mix in the fact that Scorsese was having an affair with lead actress Liza Minnelli and nearly everyone involved with the project was high on cocaine, and it is easy to see why the massive undertaking quickly spiraled out of control.

Deepest Reflection on Faith: “The Last Temptation of Christ”

Faith and religion have always been major themes in Scorsese’s work. Before his interest in filmmaking, Scorsese was originally interested in joining the priesthood. That deep fascination with faith can be clearly seen in his most recent movie, “Silence,” which he has been trying to get on the big screen for close to two decades. However, “Silence” is not the first time Scorsese has had a passion project dealing so strongly in the subject matter. Since his earliest days as a filmmaker, he dreamed of bringing the story of Jesus to the big screen. He soon found his inspiration in the controversial novel, “The Last Temptation of Christ” by Nikos Kazantzakis. The book and subsequent film would explore the human side of Jesus and the earthly temptations he faced on Earth. Thematically, it’s not too far off from early films of Scorsese’s such as “Who’s that Knocking” and “Mean Streets.” At one point Scorsese even considered doing “Last Temptation of Christ” as a contemporary set movie shot in black and white. However, the director took up the challenge of making a film that would challenge all the conventions of a typical biblical film. Upon its release in the late 80s, “The Last Temptation of Christ” was met with loads of controversy among the evangelical community. Most of the outrage came because of the film’s depiction of Jesus facing earthly temptations including sexual desire; however, the film has sinse become looked upon as a fascinating examination of the story of Christ.

Top 5 Male Performances in Feature Movie:

Honestly, one could make a top-five list of just De Niro performances. Just look at his IMDb list and it’s not hard to see that De Niro was at his best with Scorsese. In fact, De Niro gave arguably the two finest performances of his career under Scorsese in both “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull.” I mean, has there ever been a portrait of insanity more gripping and terrifying on film than Travis Bickle? Then look at De Niro as boxer Jake Lamotta, which is consistently thrown out as the pinnacle of method acting. There’s no contest. As for Daniel Day-Lewis and Joe Pesci, they manage to completely steal the movie whenever they are on screen. Pesci won a Oscar for his performance that takes an otherwise funny, lovable character and peels him apart to reveal that he is actually a true sociopath. Day-Lewis, on the other hand, is the best thing about “Gangs of New York,” getting to play a total monster with swagger and a killer mustache. To round out this top-five list, I picked Keitel and Dicaprio, whose performances couldn’t be further apart but are equally fantastic. Keitel gets to give a conflicted nuanced performance and seems to be the perfect cinematic stand-in for Scorsese in arguably his most personal film, while Dicaprio reaches comedic gold going as wild and gonzo as he can possibly go.

Tie: Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull” and “Taxi Driver”) Daniel Day-Lewis (“Gangs of New York”) Joe Pesci (“Goodfellas”) Harvey Keitel (“Mean Streets”) Leonardo Dicaprio (“The Wolf of Wall Street”)

Top 5 Female Performances in Feature Movie:

Scorsese isn’t typically known for his work with actresses, considering the masculine nature of many of his films. However, a closer look at his career shows that he actually has directed some incredible actresses to some truly great performances. Ellen Burstyn in his fourth film, “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” is probably the prime example. Scorsese took the project after hearing criticism that he couldn’t direct women. Yet, Burstyn ended up winning an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as a single mom starting anew after the death of her husband. Cate Blanchett also managed to win an Oscar after working with Scorsese for her role as movie-star Katherine Hepburn in “The Aviator.” You completely lose yourself in the performance and believe her in the role, which is saying something considering how iconic of an actress Hepburn was. Lorraine Bracco and Sharon Stone managed to bring a sense of depth to their characters in the gangster films “Goodfellas” and “Casino,” feeling just as vital to the plot as the men do. And let us not forget a stellar 13-year-old Jodi Foster in “Taxi Driver,” managing to hold her own against one of the all time great actors, De Niro, in one of his most iconic roles.

Ellen Burstyn (“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”) Lorraine Bracco (“Goodfellas”) Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator”) Sharon Stone (“Casino”) Jodi Foster (“Taxi Driver”)

Personal Ranking of Every Scorsese Feature (Documentaries and Shorts Excluded)

“Goodfellas” “Taxi Driver” “Raging Bull” “Mean Streets” “The Wolf of Wall Street” “The King of Comedy” “Casino” “The Departed” “The Aviator” “After Hours” “Cape Fear” “The Last Temptation of Christ” “The Age of Innocence” “Gangs of New York” “Hugo” “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” “The Color of Money” “Shutter Island” “Bringing Out the Dead” “Who’s That Knocking on My Door?” “Kundun” “New York, New York” “Boxcar Bertha”

