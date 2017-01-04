49ers cap off road trip to Texas, take down Rice on New Years Day

The Charlotte 49ers (10-3, 2-0 C-USA) capped off a perfect road trip to the Lone Star State and picked up their sixth straight victory with a 69-51 win over Rice (9-4, 0-1), led by Ciara Gregory who finished the game with 22 points and six threes, followed by an 18-point performance from sophomore Grace Hunter.

The Owls (9-4, 0-2 C-USA) jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, leading 20-13 through 10 minutes of action against head coach Cara Consuegra’s troop.

Gregory came out hot in the second quarter to get the 49ers back into the game, knocking down a pair of threes to cut the lead to one, 21-22. Charlotte took their first lead of the game, 22-21, after Nyilah Jamison-Myers banked in a layup at the 7:05 mark in the second quarter.

The 49ers started to build on their then slim lead before going into halftime, going on a 15-4 run, finished with a 3-pointer in the corner from Gregory to beat the horn. The 49ers led 38-28 heading into halftime.

In the third, Hunter knocked down 5-of-7 shots she took from the field, scoring 11 points in the quarter. With 4:09 left in the third, Gregory knocked down another three to cap off an 8-0 run for Charlotte, giving them a 51-32 advantage. Despite a 6-0 run for Rice, Hunter answered with a couple buckets of her own, keeping the 49ers lead at 16, up 56-40.

In the fourth, both teams came out a little sluggish, as Laia Raventos hit the only shot four either team through the first 4 minutes of action. The Owls continued to fight back, knocking down a few shots to pull within 13, but the 49ers and Hunter continued to answer. With the Hunter three late in the game, Charlotte sealed the win and left Rice with their seventh straight victory.

Charlotte will head back home to Halton Arena for two games, with the first contest coming against WKU at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday for Education day.

