2017 Oscar Nominations Break Down

Who is nominated? Who will win? Who should win?

The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards have just been released, with”La La Land” leading with a record matching fourteen total. Here is a breakdown of who all is nominated, who will most likely take home a golden statue, and who actually deserves a win.

Best Picture

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Who Will Win?: There are nine nominees this year, yet only two are really in contention. The indi-drama “Moonlight” and musical “La La Land” are clearly the two favorites in this category. However, picking which specific one will take home grand prize is rather tricky. “Moonlight” could strike a cord for Academy members who want to award a film out of importance; the movie does tell the story of a gay black man growing up in poverty, a kind of story that is typically absent from the movies. However, “La La Land”, with its throwback to classic Hollywood musicals, does fit the bill for a movie celebrating the industry itself, which is another big draw for voters.

Who Should Win? I love both these movies, so I’m satisfied ether way!

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Who Will Win?: Another “Moonlight” vs. “La La Land” showdown. Both Jenkins and Chazelle have a likely chance at winning this award. Their directing styles could not be more different but both work beautifully in their respected film. Jenkins is more subtle and understated, helping add to the intimacy of his movie, while Chazelle’s is big and stylish, full of youthful energy and confidence rare among filmmakers his age.

Who Should Win?: Again, I’m satisfied with ether one of these guys taking home an award. However, Jenkins’ win would be rather historic since he would be the first African American to take home Best Director.

Best Actor

Casey Affleck — “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield — “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling — “La La Land”

Vigo Mortensen — “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington — “Fences”

Who Will Win?: Most likely Casey Affleck, though there is a strong possibility of a Denzel upset.

Who Should Win? Casey Affleck

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert — “Elle”

Ruth Negga — “Loving”

Natalie Portman — “Jackie”

Emma Stone — “La La Land”

Meryl Streep — “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Who Will Win?: Emma Stone

Who Should Win?: I could go on for hours about how good Isabelle Huppert is in “Elle” but, then again, there are few things on this earth more enjoyable than watching Stone work her magic in “La La Land,” stealing every single scene she is in.

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Michael Shannon – “Nocturnal Animals”

Who Will Win? Mahershala Ali (a.k.a Remy Danton to all you “House of Cards” heads)

Who Should Win? Mahershala Ali, though I must say, Michael Shannon is the best part of “Nocturnal Animals”.

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis — “Fences”

Naomie Harris — “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman — “Lion”

Octavia Spencer — “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams — “Manchester by the Sea”

Who Will Win? Viola Davis

Who Should Win? Let’s put it this way, there are some things that are just facts; water is wet, the sun is hot, and Viola Davis is incredible in “Fences”.

Best Cinematography

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Who Will Win?: “La La Land”

Who Should Win?: Tough choice, but I’d probably go with “La La Land” as well.

Best Documentary

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life Animated”

“13th”

“O.J.: Made in America”

Who Will Win?: “O.J. Made in America”

Who Should Win?: [ Goes outside to the balcony and screams “O.J.!” as loud and enthusiastically as I can.]

Production Design (sets, props, etc.)

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Who Will Win?: “La La Land”

Who Should Win?: “La La Land” (This movie’s going to win a lot of awards.)

Costume Design

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

Who Will Win?: “La La Land”

Who Should Win?: “Jackie”

Best Animated Feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Who Will Win? “Moana”

Who Should Win? “Zootopia”

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” — “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” — “Trolls”

“City of Stars” — “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair” — “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“How Far I’ll Go” — “Moana”

Who Will Win?: “La La Land” has two nominations in this category, so either of those.

Who Should Win?: “City of Stars” from “La La Land”

Best Original Score

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Jackie”

“Passengers”

“Moonlight”

Who Will Win?: “La La Land”

Who Should Win?: “Jackie”

Best Visual Effects

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Who Will Win?: “The Jungle Book”

Who Should Win?: I seriously don’t know how you can not say “The Jungle Book” for this award.

Best Foreign Language Film

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman”

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”

Who Will Win?: “Toni Erdmann”

Who Should Win?: Perhaps this would have been a harder choice had “Elle” or “The Handmaiden” made it in, they should have, but nevertheless, “Toni Erdmann” contains two of the funniest scenes I saw in any movie last year and I will be pleased to watch it walk away with the award.

Best Hair and Makeup

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

Who Will Win?: “Suicide Squad”

Who Should Win?: “Suicide Squad”

Sound Editing (balancing of sound effects and dialogue)

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Who Will Win?: “La La Land”

Who Should Win?: “Sully,” if only for the plane crash scene

Sound Mixing (sound effects themselves)

“Arrival”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Who Will Win?: “La La Land” because it is usually safe to say that Academy voters are not usually thinking about the details of these technical awards and are likely just to make down “La La Land” because they really liked it.

Who Should Win?: “Arrival”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Who Will Win?: Most likely “Moonlight,” though “Fences” and “Arrival” stand a good chance as well.

Who Should Win?: “Moonlight”

Best Original Screenplay

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“20th Century Women”

Who Will Win?: This could easily be another win for “La La Land” but “Manchester” also is a heavyweight in this category due to its incredible dialogue.

Who Should Win?: “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Film Editing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

“Hell or High Water”

Who Will Win?: “La La Land”

Who Should Win?: “La La Land”

