Women’s basketball uses comeback to defeat North Texas

The Charlotte 49ers (9-3) took on the North Texas “Mean Green” (3-9) in their first conference game of the season Friday night, in what proved to be a riveting match-up, with the 49ers coming out on top with a 78-63 win, giving Coach Cara Consuegra her 100th career win as head coach of the Niners.

The 49ers had four players finish in double digits Friday, including sophomore Grace Hunter who finished the night with 18 points. Charlotte shot a measly 36 percent from the field in the first quarter, hitting only five of their 14 shots, in contrast to North Texas, whose 66 percent shooting had them sitting with a comfortable 10-point lead heading into the second quarter.

Charlotte also struggled early on the boards, grabbing only four in the first quarter in comparison to the Mean Green’s 14. Come the next quarter though, the tables quickly turned with North Texas leading Charlotte at the end of the quarter, 24-14.

In the second quarter, Charlotte was able to put up a strong 24 points, with 16 of those being off of turnovers and eight being fast break buckets to make a comeback against the Mean Green’s 12. The 49ers were also able to wake up down low and grab 10 boards, seven of those being defensive and three offensive, allowing Charlotte to close out the half with the slight lead, 38-36.

The third quarter saw the majority of Charlotte’s points coming from inside the paint. Despite shooting only 8-17 from the field, the 49ers were able to lead North Texas the majority of the quarter, with eight of their points coming off of turnovers.

The Mean Green struggled from behind the line hitting only one of their five shots, but where they struggled in 3’s, they made up in the rebound department. North Texas grabbed 16 overall for the quarter, 10 being offensive while six defensive. For the remainder of the quarter, Charlotte out-scored their opponent 20-13 to give them a healthy 9-point lead heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter saw no threes from Charlotte, but allowed them to go a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. Charlotte as a team picked up five fouls to put them at 15 overall, with none of their players being in major foul trouble. Outscoring North Texas again, 20-14, Charlotte closed out the game in a beautiful fashion.

What started out as a match-up quickly going in North Texas’ favor, became a stage for one of the 49ers’ best comebacks of the season. Leaders of the night for Charlotte included Grace Hunter with 18 points and Lefty Webster, who finished with 16 points. Nyilah Jamison-Myers chipped in with 17 points.

The 49ers will stay in Texas as they travel to Rice to take on the Owls at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the first game of the new year.

