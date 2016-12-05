Webster, Gregory earn C-USA week accolades

Senior guards Lefty Webster and Ciara Gregory both earned recognition this week for their play on the court, as Webster collected a Conference USA Honor Roll spot and Gregory took home the C-USA Player of the Week from College Sports Madness.

The two seniors have led the 49ers to a 5-3 record over the first eight games, with two of their most impressive wins coming this past week against East Carolina at home and (–/RV) Pittsburgh on the road.

Webster, a 5-foot-8 forward from Norfolk, Virginia, averaged 14 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and two blocks this past week, a week after the 49ers suffered two-straight losses in California over Thanksgiving break.

Gregory, a 5-foot-7 three-point shooting machine, averaged 18.5 points in the two games this past week, connecting on 3.5 threes per game, including a season-high 37 minutes against Pitt.

The month of December has treated Webster and Gregory well thus far, as Webster notched a career-high nine assists against the Pirates on Dec. 1, along with eight points, en route to a 79-64 victory for Charlotte. Also in the win, the Virginia native recorded six rebounds, two steals and a block, showing her versatilely on defense, an aspect that head coach Cara Consuegra has stressed on her players this season.

Gregory, in the win over ECU, knocked down four threes, totaling 20 points on the night. The senior was also perfect from the line against the Pirates, capitalizing on all four attempts at the charity stripe.

On Sunday, the 49ers packed their bags and flew up to Pennsylvania to take on ACC’s Pittsburgh (6-2), who had played every game in the friendly confines of the Petersen Events

Center. Although the game leaned towards a Pitt victory before the tip, Webster and Gregory had other plans.

Back in her hometown and packed with her friends and family, Gregory notched 17 points, including three from deep. Gregory’s night was highlighted by a Harlem Globetrotters’ like play, dribbling on her knees, getting up, and hitting a fade away three-point shot in the corner.

In 38 minutes Sunday afternoon, Webster scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, her most efficient game of the season. Webster also dished out four assists, collected nine rebounds and blocked three shots.

With the win over Pittsburgh, the 49ers now have two wins over ‘Power 5’ opponents this season, marking the fourth in coach Consuegra’s six seasons with the program.

It looks like the two seniors are hitting their stride just before C-USA action starts on Dec. 30. Charlotte will stay in Pittsburgh until Tuesday, where they will take on former Atlantic 10 foe Duquesne at 7 p.m.

