UNCC Choral Carols in Gardens

Songs from around the world bring holiday cheer to performance attendees.

The UNC Charlotte Music Department hosted a holiday choral concert in the Botanical Gardens Thursday afternoon, and it got everyone who attended in the holiday spirit. Men and women joined together to watch the school’s choral group sing in harmony under the garden’s gazebo.

The songs sung were composed in many different places around the world and during multiple time periods, such as 14th century Spain and 18th century Austria. Though presented in languages not known by everyone there, the holiday cheer and religious meaning was easily translated by the audience through feeling and melody.

The songs were simply beautiful. The voices of the choral students not only harmonized with each other, but blended with the natural sounds that the location provided. The gazebo sat on the edge of a trickling creek and the brush of the leaves touching the ground added to the ambiance. With the mix of the Christmas music and the cold chill in the air, it was easy to imagine the ground littered with snow.

Though snow wasn’t there to make the occasion even more holiday themed, the choral group made up for it in their attire. Dressed in red, green, gold and white, the group was able to increase the holiday feeling before even opening their mouths. In addition, hot cider was offered to every guest by their host, making it impossible to be a Scrooge while watching this holiday concert.

The choral group’s care for one another showed in each song they sang. By smiling, laughing and having fun during and after each song, they encouraged the audience to have a good time as well.

Though most of their songs were unknown to the audience, they ended their hour long concert with four well-known classics: “Silent Night,” “Deck the Halls,” “Joy to the World” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.” With those familiar songs playing in their heads, audience members left with smiles on their faces and cravings for candy canes.

