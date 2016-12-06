TV REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ – Season 1

Is the much talked about show perfect for the internet age or hurt by it?

Would I have enjoyed this show more if I didn’t know what was coming? That’s the question I asked myself over the last two months when “Westworld,” HBO’s latest prestige drama, seemed to take over the cultural conversation. I’m still wrestling with how I feel about the show. At times, it was a perfect example of the kind of large scale cinematic storytelling that is now possible on television. Yet, at other times, it seemed to be maddeningly full of itself, focusing too much on overarching twists than a consistent week-to-week show.

Sunday night’s 90-minute finale brought a climatic sense of catharsis to a show that was often so bogged down by plot that it could forget to be a genuinely entertaining piece of television. It was also the chance for one last trickle of twists and surprises that, let’s be honest, many viewers figured out weeks ago.

“Westworld,” or at least this first season of the show, was, by design, a puzzle box. The fun in the show was trying to figure out the puzzle and tossing theories back and forth with other viewers. However, some weeks it seemed the show was more fun to talk about than it actually was to watch. This was a DENSE program and the almost weekly monologue on “truth” or “humanity,” usually from ether Ed Harris or the god, Tony Hopkins, could get tiresome. The program shoehorned all these dense ideas into a plot weaving together multiple timelines and misdirection that came from the mind of Jonathan Nolan and wife, Lisa Joy.

Yes, this is the same Nolan who crafted other such puzzle-box stories for his brother, Christopher, to forge into dense plot heavy movies such as “Memento” and “Interstellar.” It makes you ponder just how “Westworld” would have turned out at as a movie. Puzzle box narratives can be fun to solve and even encourage viewers to go back and see things from a different perspective. But in today’s age of high internet consumption, is it really possible for a show of “Westworld’s” caliber to sustain that over an entire season, let alone series?

The fact that we are given time to go back and discuss with others in between episodes leads more opportunity to fly around theories as to what actually might be happening. Almost all of “Westworld’s” twists and reveals were thrown out as possibilities after just a few weeks on air. Multiple timelines? Check. Jeffrey Wright is a Robot? Check. William and the Man in Black are the same person? Check. Dolores is Wyatt? Check.

In particular, the theory that the moral William (Jimmy Simpson) would grow up to be the sadistic Man in Black (Ed Harris) seemed to accumulate more than enough evidence before the actual reveal happened in the finale. So does the format of TV really inhibit these kind of shows?

One of the most talked about movies this year has been “Arrival,” which has its own puzzle of a plot. I saw the movie not too long ago and it immediately came to mind when thinking of “Westworld.” One thing to consider is how we consume movies different from television shows. As mentioned earlier, television allows for longer storylines spaced over several weeks, however, with a movie you are consuming everything in one sitting. This is why theorizing doesn’t seem to affect movies, it’s a condensed medium.

However, “Westworld” is not the first show to inspire this level of viewer detective work, nor is it the first to have predictions made online come true. “Lost” is often looked at as the first program to connect with online fans in this way. The difference here might be that “Lost” kept many of its secrets close to its chest for most of the series and by the time many fans got their supposed answers, there was a feeling that whatever bizarre explanation they concocted was vastly more interesting. This also happened with the very first season of “True Detective” as viewers’ theories of mass conspiracy and the occult were shattered in favor of some creepy redneck in a cave.

The other show that seems to come to mind when discussing “Westworld” is “Mr. Robot.” That series, from the network USA, has had two of its major twists predicted by fans early on. Sam Esmail, “Mr. Robot’s” creator, admitted that he suspected the audience would likely catch whiff of a big reveal before it actually happened. After all, he did leave plenty of bread crumbs and, as he stated, the best twists are the ones that leave clues.

But shows such as “Mr. Robot” and “Lost” offered more than simply fascinating worlds with puzzle-box plots. Both shows have great characters and emotional stakes that kept viewers invested. I personally couldn’t tell you too much about the specific twists and turns of “Lost” or what it all added up to. What I do remember is the characters and the experiences they go through.

This is where “Westworld” clearly needs work. The show appeared to be so focused on its vast world, complex themes, and big reveals, that it failed to provide any characters worth caring about. The characters of “Westworld” appeared to be little more than devices to move along the plot. The conversations they have are almost solely exposition and that’s not even considering those who simply don’t make sense as people (Felix or Logan).

But does that mean “Westworld” was bad? Not exactly. Yes, the show gave us a far from perfect season that sometimes seemed sloppy and other-times maddening. There were weeks where I wondered why I was even watching, with hour running times feeling three times as long. But, I always enjoyed talking and thinking about “Westworld.” I suppose the best way to describe my feelings would be to say that I was always fascinated by “Westworld;” the world it created, the themes it expressed, the way it challenged notions of narrative, even if that meant I was not always enjoying “Westworld.”

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Television