TV REVIEW: ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’

WARNING: This article will be filled with spoilers as well as personal and 100% biased opinions on said spoilers.

Nostalgia alert! “Gilmore Girls” is back people and it’s back with full force. Last week, Netflix released “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” which picks up ten years after the last season of the original series. The four, 90-minute episodes each take place during a specific season throughout a year’s time, hence the title, and each is jam-packed with plot. Everyone in Stars Hollow somehow remained hilarious, sentimental and adorable in the ten years since we saw them last.

Fans began their journey with the Gilmore Girls back in 2000, when the story centered around a young single mom of a 16-year-old. Single mom, Lorelai, had some serious mommy/daddy issues since instead of the society-approved socialite that they wanted her to be, she became a teen mom rebellion who moved out at 16.

Fast forward to when the show ended in 2007: Lorelai finally put an end to the love triangle debacle and chose Luke after a failed (and forced) marriage with Christopher, her daughter Rory’s father and the first love of her life. Rory graduated from Yale, turned down a marriage proposal from Logan Richie-Rich Huntzberger and left Stars Hollow to join the press trail of Barack Obama. As for the relationship between Lorelai and her parents, which was a central issue throughout the series, things ended on a hopeful note when Lorelai agreed to still attend Friday night dinners with her parents even after Rory left. Many fans at that time felt cheated with the ending of the series. Amy Sherman-Palladino and her director husband Daniel left the show before the last season. Because of that, many fans felt that the last season didn’t measure up to the ones before it and didn’t have the ending that Sherman-Palladino had in mind when she created the show. Sherman-Palladino herself admitted that she had four specific words in mind for how she wanted the show to close and “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” was finally her chance to do that.

Now that we’re all caught up to the year 2007, I think it’s finally time to talk about the recent revival. Grab yourself some strong coffee, order something fattening (I suggest pizza, because how could you go wrong?) and snuggle up for a nice long read, Rory Gilmore style.

We start in winter and guess what? I smell snow. They begin the show with flashbacks of dialogue from the past series playing over a black screen with the starting credits. We then hear the familiar music as the camera pans over the town we know to be Stars Hollow. I must admit, it was enough to bring tears to my eyes. As a fan for so long, I awaited this revival with gut-wrenching anticipation and excitement for a resolution that I, like many others, felt cheated out of nine years ago. Writers set the scene immediately in the first episode on where our characters are now, as well as where they have been in the past ten years. The episode sets up our three Gilmore women, Emily, Lorelai and Rory, all at different points of their lives and all struggling pretty hard. Rory, a 32-year-old journalist in a world with less and less print media, is struggling to find her life path. Meanwhile, Lorelai is feeling her mortality and lack of goals. After nine strong years with Luke (ah, finally…), she still has no ring on her finger (uh, seriously?). Emily over in Hartford seems to be having a crisis of her own. With the recent death of her 50-year husband Richard, previously played by the late great Edward Herrmann, Emily is feeling lost in her grief while her relationship with her daughter Lorelai has never been worse.

“Gilmore Girls” talk fast and their plots move just as quick. The writers, which are the writers that created “Gilmore Girls” all those years ago, stayed true to the original tone of the show. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” gave fans the same feelings of relatability, love and familiarity while also creating the need for answers to questions they didn’t even know they had.

Overall, I thought the revival of “Gilmore Girls” was great. I laughed, I cried, I screamed. I enjoyed how seamless it was to the “Gilmore Girls” that I remembered. It was like slipping into an old, comfy pair of jeans that I didn’t think were going to fit because I hadn’t worn them since 2007, but they mysteriously fit perfectly and I felt both confident and suspicious, because I knew that it’s more than likely only a one time thing. Yup, I felt all of that… And then some.

I had some things that I really loved and some things that absolutely left me enraged. First, let’s talk about Kirk for a second. His storyline in the original series was small, but always brought the humor and, let’s be honest, the weirdness. But to quote Rory Gilmore on this one, “I was bred in weirdness,” so I always appreciated it. I adore Kirk. His storyline in the revival was probably the most satisfying for me. We see all the best aspects of Kirk that we saw in the series: his dancing, his singing, his filmmaking, his crazy ideas and “inventions.” However, the best Kirk moment in the four episode revival, and maybe the entire series, is at the end of the last episode. He turned Luke and Lorelai’s last minute wedding (can it be last minute if it’s been ten years?) into a magical “Alice in Wonderland” love extravaganza. For all that Kirk has gone through since fans met him in season one, it was nice to see him finally happy and appreciated.

Everyone else’s storylines were not that simple however and boy, do I wish they were. Let’s go through the Gilmore Girls in order of most to least satisfying, shall we?

When we see Emily Gilmore in winter, she is still grieving her husband Richard’s passing. Her grief seems to have consumed her, taking over her life, her relationships, her personality and her wardrobe. Although her relationship has remained unchanged with her precious Rory and that’s nice to see, it was disappointing to find out that her relationship with her own daughter, Lorelai, has the same bitter, grudge-filled quality that it had in the first season of the original series and it may have actually gotten worse in the time gap. Although I could never imagine Lorelai and Emily having the best friend relationship that Lorelai has with Rory, I would have hoped that their relationship would have improved a little more in the 16 years since we met these characters in 2000.

In these episodes, we see Emily Gilmore completely broken and because she was a forever strong, stone traditionalist, it was hard to see as a fan but completely understandable and effective. Without Richard, Emily wasn’t truly Emily. Somehow, she still doesn’t get the love or support she needs from Lorelai, making the situation even more sad. It was nice to see the pair together at Richard’s funeral (before Lorelai ruins it) and together at therapy. However, I would have liked to see a little more progress in their relationship. My favorite moment between the pair, and one of my favorite moments from the entire revival, was when Lorelai went to California to “do Wild” and called Emily to retell her favorite moment with her father. It was touching, heartfelt, genuine and of course I cried. But other than a “thank you, Lorelai,” nothing is really said by Emily. I understand that much is said in the subtext, but I would have liked a little more than just “thank you.” I also felt there was a lot of potential in their therapy sessions, that that could have been a great place for some clarity between the both of them, that Lorelai would begin to recognize her selfishness, but that didn’t happen. In the end, it was nice to see Emily happy and slowly beginning to grow out of her grief. I think the writers handled the death of Richard and thereby the death of Edward Herrmann, really beautifully. I couldn’t have imagined it any better. However, I would have liked to have seen some emotional resolution between Emily and Lorelai.

Speaking of Lorelai, her story arc seemed a little cheated. When I finished season seven, the last season of “Gilmore Girls,” I was pretty angry that Lorelai and Luke ended up together at the last possible moment, making the audience miss out on their potential (probable) wedding. So, when I saw that they still weren’t married and that that was a huge plot point in the revival, I thought “surely, they can’t do this to me again.” Guess what. They did. Remember when I said that there were things that had me enraged? This is definitely one of them. The fact that so many people weren’t there to see them get married… Let’s go through the list: number one, Emily. Seriously? Seriously? She has now missed out on both of her daughter’s weddings. Liz. TJ. Jess. Sookie. Miss Patty. The whole town should have been there. The audience should have been there. They imply that they’ll have a second, unofficial wedding for that reason, but I waited so long to see them get married and that miniature one they had with music playing over the dialogue just didn’t cut it.

Also, I understood that Lorelai was going through her mid-life crisis, but what was with the 20 minute hiking trip? I liked the conclusion of that trip, what she learned about herself and the loss of her father, but I don’t understand why that trip took up so much time in the last episode. That time spent on the Wild reference could have been used for other things (like maybe a wedding that I had been waiting for for ten years). A part of me thinks that those scenes were just used to plug in Lauren Graham’s ex-co-stars from “Parenthood.” Either way, I’m happy with the conversation between Lorelai and her mother that it leads to, as well as the speech that Luke gives Lorelai when he thinks she’s leaving him (seriously, how sweet was that?!), but the time leading up to those things was wasted considering there wasn’t a lot of time spent post-emotional speeches.

Luke and Lorelai’s relationship was something that made me feel like no time had passed between now and the end of the series. Their characters and their dialogue was like jumping into a time warp. I was pleased to see that Lorelai hadn’t changed Luke at all. He was still delightfully stubborn and didn’t put up with any Gilmore sass. I also liked seeing Luke able to fully step into the father role with Rory. It always felt, whether Lorelai was with him or not, that Luke was the father figure in Rory’s life in the series since Christopher wasn’t always around. So, it was nice to see him fully embrace that role, the role he always truly deserved.

As far as Rory, her storyline was by far the least satisfying for me. First of all, I felt Rory was extremely different to the person she was when the show ended. She seemed a lot more selfish than she used to be and almost a little mean. Not to mention, she’s having an affair with Logan Huntzberger, who is engaged and treats her like the ultimate side chick. Since when is Rory Gilmore happy with being a mistress?

That brings me to the conclusion of the show. Because of the feverish anticipation for the last four words that the writers created, fans had many different opinions and emotions when they finally heard the big finale.

“Mom,” Rory said.

“What?”

“I’m pregnant.”

*Cut to credits as the familiar theme song plays, leaving fans on the very edge of a cliff, hanging and most likely crying.*

It is pretty obvious that the father of Rory’s baby is Logan after their night of adventure with the Life and Death Brigade. (How great was that by the way? Who wouldn’t want to play golf on top of Doose’s Market?) Although, there is the tiniest chance that the father is her one night stand, the Wookiee, because why even include that if it’s not important? However, the likelihood is that it’s Logan’s. So, here’s my theory: they have set up Lorelai’s life story all over again, except Rory is an adult. Logan Huntzberger is Rory’s Christopher, the rich, never quite right for her, father of her child. Jess, the beautiful, perfect Jess, is her Luke, the true love of her life, always there to steer her in the right direction and tell her exactly what she needs to hear. If that’s the case, then it makes my tiny heart happy to know that she ends up with Jess, since I was without a doubt a Jess girl from the very beginning. However, I fear that if the “Gilmore Girls” team continue this, which they probably will since the reaction and paycheck from this revival was so great, that in an attempt to make Rory’s story different to her mother’s, she won’t end up with Jess. And if that happens, what’s the point? Everyone knows that Jess is the one for Rory. He’s everything that we love about Luke, plus he reads.

I watched the revival of “Gilmore Girls” to see two things that I thought should have been included in the last season. I wanted to see the big wedding between Luke and Lorelai with the entire town there, with a touching moment between her and her mother and with the happy ending that writers built towards in the entirety of the series. And secondly, I wanted to see Rory with Jess. I wanted to see her admit to herself, to Jess and to the audience that it was always supposed to be him. I wanted a real “Notebook” moment because that’s what the characters deserved. Rory deserved to be happy with someone who really knew and understood every part of her, who always loved her for who she was. It was obvious in the series that their relationship was never really over, that she was always going to be the love of his life and we saw that continued ten years later in the revival when he sets her back on the right track (again) and stares at her longingly through the window. The fact that both of the things that I was looking for when watching “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” were not shown, but instead just alluded to, left me furious. It ended with the same lack of resolution as the series did ten years ago, which was extremely unsatisfying to say the least. I felt like Paris Geller when she kicked that bathroom door.

However, to say I love “Gilmore Girls” is an understatement. It is only because Amy Sherman-Palladino is so talented in creating realistic characters and captivating storylines that I am so passionate about this show and where it’s going. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” fulfilled its destiny in calling to all “Gilmore Girl” fans and saying that their story is never over. I’m sure a new year with the “Gilmore Girls” will appear in our Netflix queues soon enough, and when it does I’m sure I will be just as passionately irritated at my investment with beautifully written fictional characters.

