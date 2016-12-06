Three schools, one player: The story of JC Washington

After a long journey to Charlotte, Washington is making the most of his opportunities

New to the 49er basketball squad this season is junior college transfer JC Washington. The forward has taken advantage of all of the opportunities presented to him throughout his career.

The Houston, Texas native began playing basketball in the seventh grade after being exposed to the game through his gym class.

“My dad was a big-time basketball player in Houston, but he didn’t really force the ball in my hand. I saw it in the gym during PE and ever since then it’s just been something I do. I just fell in love with it,” Washington said.

As Washington grew, so did his basketball abilities. By the time the 6-foot-7 forward graduated Yates High School he had helped take his team to three straight Texas state championship games. He was ranked a three-star recruit by Scout.com, Rivals.com and ESPN. During his senior season Washington averaged a double-double with 19.5 points and 12.5 throughout the state tournament.

Washington kept his talents close to home when signing day came around, enrolling in the University of Houston. In his first game as a Shasta, Washington tallied six points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Washington wasn’t satisfied in Houston, however, and made the decision to transfer to Trinity Valley Community College.

The move to Trinity Valley was the “greatest thing” Washington ever did. In the 2015-2016 season at Trinity Valley, Washington averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. With his performance, the Cardinals were able to hold a 33-2 record and were given the number one seed in the NJCAA tournament. In the NJCAA tournament, Washington and Trinity Valley made it all the way to the Final Four where their championship run was cut short

In his time at Trinity Valley Washington said he “couldn’t have asked for more.”

After his stellar season had concluded, offers started pouring in for Washington to return to division one basketball. Putting their name in the conversation in the last minute was Charlotte.

“I wasn’t going to come here until I actually came and saw the city and the campus, then I fell in love with it. I didn’t think I would ever be here, but now that I’m here I’ve just adapted to it. I come from a big city in Houston and Charlotte is a growing city with great people. I have great teammates and a coaching staff that care about me. I’m away from home, but I feel like I’m home,” Washington said.

Shortly after arriving in Charlotte, Washington went with the team on their Canadian adventure. This trip offered the transfer an opportunity to get his feet wet with the team both on and off the court.

“Coming in from junior college, having to get used to playing division one basketball again, I think Canada was a great trip. We spent time together. We’re always around each other, that made it even better. When we went to Canada we grew together and I think it gives us an edge over the other teams that didn’t make a foreign trip this summer,” Washington said.

Don’t expect Washington to bring rack up points. It’s what the junior does off the ball that makes him a competitor. So far this season Washington is responsible for 35 rebounds, 11 assists and six blocks.

“One game I didn’t come out too hard and coach got on me. I’m not really a fan of someone yelling at me so I took that to heart. I can’t be a big cry baby and mope around about it, I just have to accept the challenge, come out, and play hard,” Washington said. “I think my role is to do all the dirty work: take charges, jump on loose balls, get extra possessions for the shooters and pass the ball around. It’s small, but it’s very important.”

Throughout his years playing the game, it makes sense that Washington has harvested a love for the sport. The therapeutic nature of basketball is what entrances Washington.

“I love basketball because when you’re on the court it’s just you and nine other players. Everything outside the lines erases. If you have a bad day and you come out on the court, it can change your whole day,” Washington said.

Basketball has given Washington a chance to do things he never imagined.

“From the neighborhood I’m from, I never thought I would be traveling so much out of the country. There are so many states, so many cities I never thought I would go to but basketball took me there,” Washington said. “I’m just grateful that God gave me an opportunity to play this game.”

